Alcántara's error looms large in D-backs' loss
PHOENIX -- These are the types of games that keep Torey Lovullo up at night. The D-backs manager doesn't like to lose, period, but losing games because of sloppy defense … that takes it to a different level. "We talk about winning the inch," Lovullo said. "We talk about...
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
Guardians rally, shrink magic number to 3
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians are closing in on the American League Central title. With a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field -- paired with a White Sox loss to the Tigers -- Cleveland trimmed its magic number to three. And it was all thanks...
Castellanos, Phils agree no rehab assignment is best course
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos will not go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies, which the club is hoping will happen sometime during next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Interim manager Rob Thomson had previously mentioned it was possible that Castellanos could decline a rehab...
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
Bryant done for '22: 'Totally excited for next year'
DENVER -- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant acknowledged Saturday that returning from a right foot injury for a few late-season games is not "in the cards." The first season of a seven-year, $182 million contract saw Bryant, 30, appear in just 42 games, with a back injury costing him much of the first half. Then came the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot after the All-Star break. Bryant last played on July 31. He finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road) and 14 RBIs.
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
Rays dealt blow with losses of Lowe, Baz for season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will be without one of their top hitters for the rest of this year and one of their top young arms until 2024. Slugging second baseman Brandon Lowe will be shut down for the rest of the season, manager Kevin Cash announced Saturday, as his lower back discomfort has not subsided following multiple injections. Right-hander Shane Baz, who entered this season as Tampa Bay’s top prospect, will soon undergo Tommy John surgery and be out all next season.
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
Twins out of division race after surprising freefall
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.
Phils see versions of Harper, Domínguez needed for final push
PHILADELPHIA -- It's not always easy to maintain perspective this time of year -- especially when it comes to a Phillies team pushing for its first postseason appearance since 2011. That task became even more difficult following an ugly performance like the one the Phils turned in Saturday afternoon in...
Cubs' farm system building 'championship environment'
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Earlier this week, a group of Cubs players took to the infield on a diamond outside Cleveland, where they hoisted a championship trophy and celebrated. That will bring World Series memories flooding back for fans of the North Siders, but this particular party involved the High-A South Bend Cubs’ recent feat.
Alcantara spins 11-strikeout, 8-inning gem
MIAMI -- A scattering of boos descended upon loanDepot park when Marlins fans realized ace Sandy Alcantara wasn’t taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals. Alcantara was on the cusp of a second consecutive nine-inning complete game --...
Mariners Raleigh around Cal in Wild Card race
KANSAS CITY -- On a night when Mariners manager Scott Servais wanted to give catcher Cal Raleigh some rest, that plan had to be modified. With Seattle down by two in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Royals, it was Raleigh to the rescue. Raleigh came off the bench to hit a game-tying two-run homer and stayed around for a go-ahead RBI double in the ninth that lifted the Mariners to a 6-5 victory at Kauffman Stadium.
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
Meneses adds to impressive resume with HR off Cy Young candidate
MIAMI -- One week after Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game against the Nationals, manager Dave Martinez encouraged his team to be aggressive in the strike zone versus the Cy Young Award candidate. Hot-hitting Joey Meneses had gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his last meeting with the...
Renfroe breaks out as Crew gains ground in WC race
CINCINNATI -- With only 10 games remaining in the regular season and the team still out of a National League Wild Card spot, all the Brewers can do is take care of business on their end and hope the others ahead of them stumble. Milwaukee moved to 1 1/2 games...
