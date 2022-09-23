Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
Fox 19
Kings Island voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country - again
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island‘s Halloween Haunt is spooktacular!. The annual event won the title of Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice contest. Kings Island’s won the same award in 2021 and 2018. Halloween Haunt is only...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Strunk has been through a lot, but he's still a very happy pup!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Strunk has been through a lot, but that doesn't stop him from living his best life!. The eight-month-old puppy unfortunately had two broken back legs that have healed incorrectly, which affects the way he walks. The shelter's medical team is keeping an eye on him and determining...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
wtae.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Living History: Where to see WWII-era LST-325 in the river
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination. The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River […]
wvxu.org
A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution
Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
Fox 19
Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children's reports multiple cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
CINCINNATI — Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were forage from a...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Best Buddies at Miamisburg HS creates lifelong friends
Senior Olivia Taylor wanted all students to feel included. It is standard nowadays for students with special needs and disabilities to be integrated into regular classrooms. But this integration doesn’t always fix the issue of some students feeling isolated and alone, without true friendships. Olivia Taylor, 17 and a...
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
Fox 19
For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friday marks 12 years since Paige Johnson went missing. Still without the closure they need, her family continues to wonder what happened that night in September 2010 when Johnson disappeared. The 17-year-old’s remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020. Jacob Bumpass, a man...
2022 Cincinnati Comic Expo: William Shatner and other big stars in town
The Cincinnati Comic Expo was a three day event. It featured celebrities who were in movies such as Star Trek, Harry Potter, Jaws, and many more.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Fox 19
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
