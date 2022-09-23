Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
fox10phoenix.com
Ex-boyfriend of Kiera Bergman found not guilty in connection with her death
A jury has found the ex-boyfriend of a Phoenix woman who was found dead in 2018 not guilty in connection with her death. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
AZFamily
El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.
AZFamily
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
AZFamily
Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.
ABC 15 News
Tucson man arrested after killing, dismembering man he kidnapped over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX — A Tucson man has been jailed in connection to the murder and dismemberment of a man kidnapped from a Phoenix home last week. According to police documents, officers were initially called to investigate a possible kidnapping from a home in West Phoenix on Monday. A woman reportedly...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox10phoenix.com
Police release body camera video showing deadly shooting in Phoenix
The incident, which involved a man with a samurai sword, happened on Sept. 10. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman, died from his injuries at a hospital.
Man found stabbed to death in his Glendale home
Glendale police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left a man dead near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way late Saturday night.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
AZFamily
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tempe police looking for man who reportedly exposed himself to high school girl
Tempe police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a high school student Friday morning.
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
Three men shot while driving near 51st and Glendale Avenues
Three men are recovering after they were shot early Sunday morning near 51st and Glendale avenues in Glendale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home
An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Comments / 0