WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Bucket Hat Available at Universal Studios Florida
Check out this reversible Halloween Horror Nights 2022 bucket hat we found at Universal Studios Store at CityWalk!. Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Bucket Hat — $34.00. This is a reversible hat, and on one side you can find a black Halloween Horror Nights 2022 patch against a solid orange hat with black stitching.
WDW News Today
Rover from Carousel of Progress Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush Now Available on Amazon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now is the time, the best time of your life! Well maybe not, but you can look forward to that great, big, beautiful tomorrow with a new Amazon-exclusive plush themed to Rover from the Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World!
WDW News Today
Disney Confirms Merriest Nites Not Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2022
Disney has confirmed that Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Disney Merriest Nites was a limited-run hard-ticket after hours event during last year’s winter holidays. Since Disney had not made any announcements regarding its possible return, it was assumed that Merriest Nites would not be back. Disney has now confirmed this rumor.
WDW News Today
‘Cat in the Hat’ Dr. Seuss Loungefly Wallet Available at Universal Studios Florida
Fans of “The Cat in the Hat” will love this new Dr. Seuss Loungefly wallet we found at Universal Studios Florida!. “Cat in the Hat” Dr. Suess Loungefly Wallet — $55.00. The wallet is white pleather, with black zippers and straps. It is patterned all over...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home
Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white." "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
sneakernews.com
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Rumored Release Date Revealed
One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today
Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
WDW News Today
Construction Moving Slowly For Downtown Disney District Reimagining
While demolition was completed and the land was cleared four months ago, we haven’t seen significant construction at Downtown Disney District yet. The district’s west side is being completely reimagined. Several construction vehicles are parked at the site, behind construction walls. One section is roped off with orange...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Hollywood Boulevard Closed Off After Portion of Store Facade Collapses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This morning, something caused a good-sized chunk of wall around a doorway to collapse at Keystone Clothiers, a popular store on Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Entry to the park was a bit backed up even 30 minutes after park open, we suspect due to...
WDW News Today
NEW Jack Skellington Button-Up Shirt at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re foregoing a costume this Halloween, but still want to pay homage to a creepy character, check out this new Jack Skellington button-up shirt. Jack Skellington Shirt – $59.99. The shirt is black, with...
WDW News Today
New Jasmine, Tiana, and Walt Disney World Necklaces by CRISLU Now On Sale
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New necklaces by CRISLU inspired by Jasmine, Tiana, and Walt Disney World in general are available at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Necklace – $125. The Walt Disney World necklace is on a...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris Monopoly Board Game Coming Soon
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, a brand new 100% Disneyland Paris Monopoly board game has been created!. According to the Disneyland Paris Annual Pass Facebook page, Annual Pass members will have a preview access to this product on October 19 at The Storybook Store from 9am to 8pm.
WDW News Today
Refurbishment Projects Beginning at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Contemporary Resort Next Week
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will both start refurbishment projects next week. Disney will be refurbishing some guest room balconies at Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge beginning September 26. Guests will see and hear refurbishment work in and around Copper Creek Villas during daytime hours. Refurbishment work is expected to be completed in early November.
