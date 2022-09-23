ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Disney Confirms Merriest Nites Not Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2022

Disney has confirmed that Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Disney Merriest Nites was a limited-run hard-ticket after hours event during last year’s winter holidays. Since Disney had not made any announcements regarding its possible return, it was assumed that Merriest Nites would not be back. Disney has now confirmed this rumor.
TRAVEL
People

Behr Just Announced the 2023 Color of the Year — Here's How to Incorporate It Into Your Home

Hint: It’s a cozy update on a classic paint hue! The color of 2023 is (drumroll please)... Blank Canvas! According to the color experts at paint company Behr, the hottest hue for this year is a "hopeful, warm, and welcoming white."  "People are looking to create spaces that feel like a retreat, that feel restorative," Jodi Allen, Behr's Global Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE. "This white is very warm, it's very engaging, it's welcoming." The new shade joins the lineup of Behr's Designer Collection palette, a line of specially...
INTERIOR DESIGN
sneakernews.com

Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90

The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
APPAREL
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
SOCCER
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
ENVIRONMENT
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDW News Today

Construction Moving Slowly For Downtown Disney District Reimagining

While demolition was completed and the land was cleared four months ago, we haven’t seen significant construction at Downtown Disney District yet. The district’s west side is being completely reimagined. Several construction vehicles are parked at the site, behind construction walls. One section is roped off with orange...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

NEW Jack Skellington Button-Up Shirt at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re foregoing a costume this Halloween, but still want to pay homage to a creepy character, check out this new Jack Skellington button-up shirt. Jack Skellington Shirt – $59.99. The shirt is black, with...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Disneyland Paris Monopoly Board Game Coming Soon

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, a brand new 100% Disneyland Paris Monopoly board game has been created!. According to the Disneyland Paris Annual Pass Facebook page, Annual Pass members will have a preview access to this product on October 19 at The Storybook Store from 9am to 8pm.
HOBBIES
WDW News Today

Refurbishment Projects Beginning at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Contemporary Resort Next Week

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will both start refurbishment projects next week. Disney will be refurbishing some guest room balconies at Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge beginning September 26. Guests will see and hear refurbishment work in and around Copper Creek Villas during daytime hours. Refurbishment work is expected to be completed in early November.
TRAVEL

