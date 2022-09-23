I must start this week with a big shout-out to 11-year-old Carter Schlenk picking up his 2nd feature win of the year in the Sportsman Division at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon. What 11-year-old do you know spends his or her Saturday nights going 80-90 mph around a dirt oval with 23 other racers in a Late Model stock car? He comes from a racing family, and I hope to write a column on them this winter. Carter Schlenk started on the pole and lead the entire race. Carter Murday finished 2nd and Jesse Jones 3rd. In the UMP Late Model Feature, Carters father Rusty Schlenk took the checker and $1500.00 and he led the race flag to flag, for his second win in a row at Oakshade. Devin Shiels got by Colin Shipley to finish second. Dusty Moore and B.J. Gregory were the rest of the top five finishers. Kolin Schilt grabbed his 6th feature win of the summer in the Dominator Super Stocks. Defending track champion Gabe Mueller managed a second-place finish with William ‘Bubba’ Cundick third. The Compact feature, saw another flag-to-flag race with Eric Carr getting the win. Jason Deshler came in second and asphalt racer Rayce Metdepenningen posted an impressive third place finish after starting at the tail of the field in his first visit to Oakshade Raceway.

WAUSEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO