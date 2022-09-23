Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
Bowling Green's Loeffler will miss Mississippi State game Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football head coach Scot Loeffler will not be on the sideline for the Falcons on Saturday against Mississippi State. He will not be making the trip due to a personal health matter that sent him to the hospital on Monday night where he spent two nights.
High school football: Toledo Central Catholic blanks Lima Senior
LIMA — If there is one thing Lima Senior is not going to miss in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is playing Toledo Central Catholic in football. Toledo Central Catholic downed the Spartans 56-0 in the final conference clash between these two teams Friday. This marks Lima Senior’s third...
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
westbendnews.net
The Left Turn
I must start this week with a big shout-out to 11-year-old Carter Schlenk picking up his 2nd feature win of the year in the Sportsman Division at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon. What 11-year-old do you know spends his or her Saturday nights going 80-90 mph around a dirt oval with 23 other racers in a Late Model stock car? He comes from a racing family, and I hope to write a column on them this winter. Carter Schlenk started on the pole and lead the entire race. Carter Murday finished 2nd and Jesse Jones 3rd. In the UMP Late Model Feature, Carters father Rusty Schlenk took the checker and $1500.00 and he led the race flag to flag, for his second win in a row at Oakshade. Devin Shiels got by Colin Shipley to finish second. Dusty Moore and B.J. Gregory were the rest of the top five finishers. Kolin Schilt grabbed his 6th feature win of the summer in the Dominator Super Stocks. Defending track champion Gabe Mueller managed a second-place finish with William ‘Bubba’ Cundick third. The Compact feature, saw another flag-to-flag race with Eric Carr getting the win. Jason Deshler came in second and asphalt racer Rayce Metdepenningen posted an impressive third place finish after starting at the tail of the field in his first visit to Oakshade Raceway.
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
Two teens arrested for having a rifle at Bowsher HS homecoming
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have arrested two men following an incident with a rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
13abc.com
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like a lot of businesses, veterinary clinics here at home and across the country are hiring. Humane Ohio is one of them. The staff shortage at the low-cost spay/neuter clinic has led to a big backlog when it comes to getting an appointment right now. Thousands...
'It gives us hope': Celebrating the successes of survivors, and the lives of those lost
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands gathered in downtown Toledo to join in the fight against breast cancer Sunday morning. The 29th Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure drew volunteers, healthcare providers, supporters and survivors. For many — the race is a celebration, whether than means celebrating a...
13abc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
13abc.com
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a month after the Michigan State Police officially took over the missing person case for Dee Ann Warner, her children and friends have filed petition to establish death. At the time of her disappearance, Warner had four adult children and one minor child and was...
'Our children are not the same' after COVID-19: Washington Local Schools focusing on interpersonal skills in classrooms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been challenges in the classroom for both teachers and students, a major one of those being learning loss. But some district leaders are seeing a lack of skills that have nothing to do with academics. The leadership team at Washington...
thevillagereporter.com
Attorney General Yost Gives ProMedica Seven Days To Make Payment It Owes University Of Toledo’s Medical School
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — With the future of the University of Toledo’s medical school at stake, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has warned ProMedica Health System that it has a week to make at least one of the two payments it owes the school under an academic affiliation agreement or face a lawsuit from the state.
