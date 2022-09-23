ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Lake takes Black and Gold championship

PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
PERRYSBURG, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

The Left Turn

I must start this week with a big shout-out to 11-year-old Carter Schlenk picking up his 2nd feature win of the year in the Sportsman Division at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon. What 11-year-old do you know spends his or her Saturday nights going 80-90 mph around a dirt oval with 23 other racers in a Late Model stock car? He comes from a racing family, and I hope to write a column on them this winter. Carter Schlenk started on the pole and lead the entire race. Carter Murday finished 2nd and Jesse Jones 3rd. In the UMP Late Model Feature, Carters father Rusty Schlenk took the checker and $1500.00 and he led the race flag to flag, for his second win in a row at Oakshade. Devin Shiels got by Colin Shipley to finish second. Dusty Moore and B.J. Gregory were the rest of the top five finishers. Kolin Schilt grabbed his 6th feature win of the summer in the Dominator Super Stocks. Defending track champion Gabe Mueller managed a second-place finish with William ‘Bubba’ Cundick third. The Compact feature, saw another flag-to-flag race with Eric Carr getting the win. Jason Deshler came in second and asphalt racer Rayce Metdepenningen posted an impressive third place finish after starting at the tail of the field in his first visit to Oakshade Raceway.
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus

The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two teens arrested for having a rifle at Bowsher HS homecoming

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have arrested two men following an incident with a rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule

Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a month after the Michigan State Police officially took over the missing person case for Dee Ann Warner, her children and friends have filed petition to establish death. At the time of her disappearance, Warner had four adult children and one minor child and was...
TECUMSEH, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
