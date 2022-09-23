Read full article on original website
YG Shares The ‘I Got Issues’ Tracklist
YG has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album, I Got Issues. The California native has recruited the likes of Mozzy, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Nas, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R, Post Malone, Duki and Cuco for his latest body of work. Not to mention, it will also include production from Gibbo, DJ Swish, Mike Crook and many others.
Symba Recruits Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More For ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is only hours away from releasing one of his most highly anticipated projects, Results Take Time. This Friday, the California native will tap in with DJ Drama, Pusha T, Key Glock, 2 Chainz and Roddy Ricch for his latest project. Not to be forgotten, the 16-track LP will feature contributions from RMR, Fridayy, Kali, Rayven Tyler and IIAN RICH.
Beyoncé Rumored To Begin Touring In Summer 2023
This summer, there has been no shortage of major artists hitting the road for world tours. Bad Bunny just sold out Yankee Stadium, Harry Styles put on 15 shows at Madison Square Garden and Kendrick Lamar is bringing the pgLang from city to city around the world. Not to mention, The Weeknd has been selling out entire stadiums in support of Dawn FM. With all the great shows that have taken place this year, Beyoncé plans to take things to a new level in 2023.
Lil’ Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award
Lil’ Baby will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music In Action Awards Gala on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. “We are pleased to announce the recipient of our Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. Lil’ Baby is being honored for his ongoing commitment to racial and social justice,” the Black Music Action Coalition tweeted.
Symba Releases ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is the latest artist to deliver a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Alongside DJ Drama, the California native has released a new project called Results Take Time. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock and 2 Chainz join DJ Drama as key collaborators on this effort. Also, RMR, Kali and a few other rising talents showcase their talents along the way.
Smooky MarGielaa Charged With Attempted Murder
Rapper Toumani “Smooky MarGielaa” Diabaté was reportedly arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Queens, New York last month. He was reportedly taken into custody on September 1, 2022 and charged with attempted murder in the second degree. The charges filed against Smooky MarGielaa are...
Symba Says He’ll Appear In New Dave Chappelle Special
Symba is currently celebrating the release of his new Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama, Results Take Time. While promoting the project, the Bay Area native stopped at a number of radio stations, including Shade 45 and Hot 97. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Results Take Time rapper told Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that he believes he will appear in a major comedy special as well.
