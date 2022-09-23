Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Soccer tournament brings thousands to Central Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — If soccer is your game, you're in the right place. An enormous soccer tournament is taking place in Central Alabama this weekend, featuring thousands of children from across the country. Watch the video above to learn more about the Birmingham Bash.
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 5 scoreboard: 7A teams reign in week filled with non-region battle
It was a tough week for some of the top teams across the state as several of them lined up tough non-region matchups for the middle of the season. There were several cross-classification games featuring teams in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings with a couple of upsets along the way.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin launches charity golf tournament
The inaugural Randall L. Woodfin Charity Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. The tournament will start at 8 a.m. The Birmingham mayor is working with a group of business leaders to raise money to support the Penney Foundation, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trussville student selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville student was selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star on Friday, September 23. Blakely Holt, 11, is a sixth grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. She is the daughter of Andy and Dennie Holt. Alabama’s Rising Stars is a mentoring program of the Miss Alabama Competition. Through […]
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found
The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
McPherson Struts Rocks the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30th McPherson Struts will rocks the Darkhorse Saloon. McPherson Struts is coming to rock the Darkhorse Saloon Friday September 30th! Come party with them for the only night they will be in Alabama this year. Music starts around 9:30. Come hang out with your favorite Alabama Cowpunk band. This is a night you won’t want to miss!!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
wbrc.com
Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
wbrc.com
New Birmingham City Walk dog park, The Barkery, now open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM’s newest amenity, The Barkery, is now open. The Barkery dog park is an off-leash members only park. BJCC officials said it already has more than 80 members and isn’t limiting the number of dogs accepted right now. The park is completely...
Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list
There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense
The Crimson Tide's junior quarterback threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the team's victory over the Commodores.
wbrc.com
Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210. Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical...
wbrc.com
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
Comments / 0