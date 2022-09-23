ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Comments / 2

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
menifee247.com

Leon Road resurfacing project approved by Council

The Menifee City Council this week approved an allocation of $60,000 for roadway improvements on a portion of Leon Road that is shared with Riverside County. The portion to be improved stretches south from Scott Road to 1,500 feet north of Keller Road. Although $60,000 was approved for placement in...
MENIFEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Quinta, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
La Quinta, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
redlandscommunitynews.com

Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday

Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
REDLANDS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Takano praises MoVal homeless programs

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, met with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and a Salvation Army official about possibly expanding the city’s homeless services program. Takano heard a presentation from Salvation Army Capt. David Cain about the city’s Homeless to Work program, which allows homeless people to work part-time beautifying Moreno Valley, according to a statement on the city’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner

Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
MENIFEE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Evans
nbcpalmsprings.com

City of Indio Hosts First-Ever Emergency Preparedness Expo

“We want to make sure people are as prepared as they possibly can, to be their own first responders in the event of a large catastrophe, such as an earthquake,” said Jean Carey, Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network. On Wednesday, the City of Indio hosted its first ever Emergency...
INDIO, CA
macaronikid.com

Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀

Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
TEMECULA, CA
cityofmenifee.us

Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of September 26, 2022

Night work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 23. Daytime work will continue on EMWD’s Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project at the intersection of Murrieta Road and Newport Road and traffic control will remain in place during the project work. Please visit www.emwd.org/MurrietaRoad for additional updates on this project.
MENIFEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Mountain Resort#New Gold#La Quinta City Council#Council Chambers
CBS San Francisco

Young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom moved to Southern California zoo

OAKLAND -- A young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom as a cub earlier this year has grown enough both in size and health to be moved to a Southern California zoo.Given the name Sage, the young Puma captured the hearts of the staff at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital along with another cub named Rose.The pair bonded at the zoo and grew into young lions until the bittersweet moment this week when officials decided they were strong enough and had developed the survivor skills to be released.They have been transported to the Living Desert Zoo near Palm Desert.It's...
PESCADERO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
TEMECULA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Variety

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture

Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy