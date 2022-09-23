Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
Banning, CA Real Estate market update
Banning, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Banning, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Leon Road resurfacing project approved by Council
The Menifee City Council this week approved an allocation of $60,000 for roadway improvements on a portion of Leon Road that is shared with Riverside County. The portion to be improved stretches south from Scott Road to 1,500 feet north of Keller Road. Although $60,000 was approved for placement in...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train testing will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday
Simulated service of the testing of the Arrow train on the 9-mile track between Redlands and San Bernardino will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The non-passenger testing will continue from 4:40 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. this weekend, said San Benardino County Transportation Authority. During this time, one diesel multiple units will stop at each station every hour.
iebusinessdaily.com
Takano praises MoVal homeless programs
Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, met with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and a Salvation Army official about possibly expanding the city’s homeless services program. Takano heard a presentation from Salvation Army Capt. David Cain about the city’s Homeless to Work program, which allows homeless people to work part-time beautifying Moreno Valley, according to a statement on the city’s website.
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner
Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
City of Indio Hosts First-Ever Emergency Preparedness Expo
“We want to make sure people are as prepared as they possibly can, to be their own first responders in the event of a large catastrophe, such as an earthquake,” said Jean Carey, Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network. On Wednesday, the City of Indio hosted its first ever Emergency...
macaronikid.com
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
cityofmenifee.us
Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of September 26, 2022
Night work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 23. Daytime work will continue on EMWD’s Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project at the intersection of Murrieta Road and Newport Road and traffic control will remain in place during the project work. Please visit www.emwd.org/MurrietaRoad for additional updates on this project.
Young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom moved to Southern California zoo
OAKLAND -- A young Mountain Loin trapped in Pescadero High classroom as a cub earlier this year has grown enough both in size and health to be moved to a Southern California zoo.Given the name Sage, the young Puma captured the hearts of the staff at the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital along with another cub named Rose.The pair bonded at the zoo and grew into young lions until the bittersweet moment this week when officials decided they were strong enough and had developed the survivor skills to be released.They have been transported to the Living Desert Zoo near Palm Desert.It's...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says
Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking. And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
menifee247.com
Check out the fun at the Wickerd Farm Pumpkin Patch
What does the start of fall season mean? For one thing, pumpkins! Stop by the Wickerd Farm Pumpkin Patch on Scott Road, pick out your favorite pumpkin, take a hay ride and more.
