ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
ESPN

Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut

Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura time: When are ring walks for fight tonight?

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Asakura – Latest fight updatesThe former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Floyd Mayweather: Jake Paul will shine as long as he continues to fight 'over the hill' MMA guys

Floyd Mayweather won’t take Jake Paul seriously if he keeps facing MMA fighters past their prime. At 5-0, Paul is unbeaten as a professional boxer and has scored knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Notorious for his pursuit of big paydays, Mayweather can appreciate the buzz that the YouTube star has created.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn talking to Canelo’s team about Bivol rematch in 2023

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s already in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023, as long as the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defends against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. For the fans that don’t...
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Yardbarker

Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
FOX Sports

MMA star Cris Cyborg makes boxing debut for love, not money

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — When Cris “Cyborg” Justino turned 37 this summer, she was in the middle of hundreds of hours of grueling training for her professional boxing debut. And Justino didn't sweat away the months in this compact gym in a gritty industrial backstreet in...
