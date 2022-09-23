Read full article on original website
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather ready to take on Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in three-round exhibition
Floyd Mayweather says Japanese fans will be able to "see a glimpse of the old pretty boy" when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday that he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30,...
Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura in Round 2 at Super RIZIN (Video)
Floyd Mayweather picked up another exhibition victory at Super RIZIN. Mayweather took on MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This bout was scheduled for three rounds, but Mayweather only needed two. He scored a knockout victory over Asakura in the second stanza.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
ESPN
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut
Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao reignited their old rivalry while on a stage together in Japan
Floyd Mayweather fired verbal shots at Manny Pacquiao on Saturday as a way to remind him who won their 2015 super fight.
Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura time: When are ring walks for fight tonight?
Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Asakura – Latest fight updatesThe former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair...
Floyd Mayweather: Jake Paul will shine as long as he continues to fight 'over the hill' MMA guys
Floyd Mayweather won’t take Jake Paul seriously if he keeps facing MMA fighters past their prime. At 5-0, Paul is unbeaten as a professional boxer and has scored knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Notorious for his pursuit of big paydays, Mayweather can appreciate the buzz that the YouTube star has created.
Bloody Elbow
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: How to stream, start time, PPV price, full fight card
Supposedly retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather is back at it again in Japan tonight. The 50-0 pro is scheduled for a three round exhibition bout with MMA fighter (and popular YouTuber) Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN tonight. This is the fourth exhibition bout Mayweather has taken post-retirement. In his first...
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn talking to Canelo’s team about Bivol rematch in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s already in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023, as long as the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defends against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. For the fans that don’t...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Says Fury is 'Afraid' to Fight Him for Undisputed; Plans to Fight Three More Times
Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury wants no part of him. The WBA, WBO, and IBF unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine called out Fury, the WBC titlist, to a full unification fight last month immediately after defeating Anthony Joshua in their 12-round heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury responded...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
FOX Sports
MMA star Cris Cyborg makes boxing debut for love, not money
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — When Cris “Cyborg” Justino turned 37 this summer, she was in the middle of hundreds of hours of grueling training for her professional boxing debut. And Justino didn't sweat away the months in this compact gym in a gritty industrial backstreet in...
Yardbarker
Mayweather Destroys Asakura, Kyoji Horiguchi Chokes Out ‘Kintaro’ in Rizin Doubleheader
It took a little over two rounds for Mikuru Asakura to learn the same lesson his countryman and Rizin FF stablemate Tenshin Nasukawa did back on New Year’s Eve 2018: An exhibition against Floyd Mayweather is exactly as serious as you make it. In the main event of the...
