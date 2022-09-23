Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two.FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Asakura – Latest fight updatesThe former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair...

