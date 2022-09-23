ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers’ George Pickens Reaches Back for OBJ-Esque Grab

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnoXO_0i6js2iO00

The rookie wide receiver left football fans speechless with his one-handed catch on Thursday night.

Steelers rookie George Pickens caught a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with just one hand on Thursday night vs. the Browns.

The play wowed football fans, especially since the ball seemed nearly impossible to catch. Next Gen Stats reported that the pass had a 33.7% chance of being caught.

The 36-yard pass helped the Steelers move down the field and eventually score their first touchdown of the game, courtesy of Najee Harris.

Pickens’s highlight went viral on social media shortly after he completed the catch. Fans who watched the play live even went back to continue rewatching in disbelief.

Fans and NFL stars quickly saw the similarities of Pickens’s catch with an infamous one-handed catch from Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2014. Beckham Jr.’s catch as a rookie put him in the NFL spotlight, and that catch is still synonymous with his name.

The Amazon Prime broadcast even compared Beckham Jr.’s catch to Pickens’s.

Beckham Jr. himself even commented on an image of his infamous catch alongside the Steelers wide receiver’s catch.

Some fans and players saw Pickens’s catch as a one-of-a-kind play.

