East Liverpool, OH

Local coach honored for OHSAA milestone

By Zach Verdea
 3 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool head volleyball coach Dan McKinstry earned his OHSSA record 800th career win with a Monday night win over Harrison Central. On Thursday, the Potters celebrated their legendary leader with a ceremony to celebrate his 800th victory.

McKinstry has led East Palestine, Wellsville and now East Liverpool during his legendary career in a game he “just fell in love with.”

“When I started 45 years ago, I had no idea of where this was going to lead, and I told them I’d give him three years to start the program and I just fell in love with the game and it’s just continued to proceed from that point forward, I mean, I’m just I’ve been blessed, I really have,” McKinstry said.

And after that many years, there are plenty of former players showing support.

“A lot of the girls text me, they they come to matches, I’ve coached their daughters or coached against their daughters, you know, and so it’s it’s and like I say, I’m just really fortunate and I’m just so blessed to be able to do this,” McKinstry said.

McKinstry became the winningest high school volleyball coach in Ohio history back in 2020 and became the first volleyball coach in the state to reach the 800 win mark.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH
