ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

Ascension Seton nurses vote to unionize

Nurses at one of Austin's largest hospitals have unionized after a vote this week. The vote capped months of organizing, and the measure to unionize passed resoundingly. Seventy-two percent of the 800 nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted to join National Nurses United, the nation's largest union for nurses, on Wednesday. Nurses hope the union will mean more power in negotiating pay and lead to better working conditions amid pandemic-era turnover.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin plans resilience hubs in preparation for next disaster

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is planning a network of resilience hubs in preparation for the next disaster. "The city of Austin, post Winter Storm Uri and even before Winter Storm Uri, had identified the need for locations that could provide these types of services during a disruption," Laura Patino, chief resilience officer with the city of Austin, said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas School for the Deaf celebrates Deaf Awareness Week

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School for the Deaf is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week, a time to promote social inclusion in the community. FOX 7 Austin spoke to the school's superintendent Claire Bugen and director of outreach Bobbie Beth Scoggins about the misconceptions surrounding deaf people. "Deaf Awareness Week is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Gun rights, school safety take center stage at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas - Gun rights and school safety in the wake of Uvalde were front and center at the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Today's discussions highlighted the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how best to tackle gun violence four months to the day since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Next City

In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact

Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County

KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Public Housing#Landlord#Caritas
dallasexpress.com

Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
do512.com

Old Glory Ranch

Old Glory Ranch — a Texas hill country wedding venue and special event facility — is located near Austin, Texas in the picturesque town of Wimberley, Texas. We have hosted memorable, stunning weddings and receptions for hundreds of discerning couples since 1997.
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Oktoberfest at Easy Tiger

Oktoberfest is in full swing at Easy Tiger, with drink specials, specialty breads, pretzels and sweets, and fun events for all. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow talks with head dough puncher David Norman about the event happening at all three Easy Tiger locations this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy