Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday

CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanks to the weekend cold front, it'll feel pretty nice across Green Country to start the work week. A few clouds here and there are possible, but the skies remain mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. The air is quite dry,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa hosts ultimate frisbee USA Ultimate South Central Regional Championships

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Ultimate Federation in partnership with the Tulsa Sports Commission hosted the USA Ultimate 2022 South Central Regional Championships this weekend, drawing thousands from across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Colorado. “When we were approached to take on this tournament originally set for Colorado, we...
TULSA, OK
News Break
Politics
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler and breezy behind the front

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front moving through Green Country will bring fall-like weather back to the area. Breezy north winds around 20 mph should keep high temperatures down north of Tulsa. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s, with the highest temperatures south...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Regional Airport expanding services and accommodations

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Regional Airport is expanding services and accommodations for travelers. Starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW). The new planes also offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
TULSA, OK

