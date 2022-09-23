Read full article on original website
Organizer of canceled BBQ festival says city had no reason to cancel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Mayor of Broken Arrow said the city really wanted a food festival, that was canceled at the last minute, to go ahead, but the organizer of the event said he’s devastated and that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
'The Moth Pop-Up Porch' tour launches in Tulsa; searching for compelling stories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Moth is on the hunt for interesting stories. The non-profit organization is seeking to uncover diverse stories in cities across the south and bring them to a larger audience, ultimately, the listeners of the The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast. The Moth...
Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday
CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
American Airlines hosting career fair to recruit talent, inspire diverse youth to join
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of students are set to attend American Airlines' career fair Monday at the Greenwood Cultural Center. The fair aims to recruit "the best and brightest local talent and to inspire the next generation of Tulsans to join the team at American," according to a press release.
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanks to the weekend cold front, it'll feel pretty nice across Green Country to start the work week. A few clouds here and there are possible, but the skies remain mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. The air is quite dry,...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Tulsa hosts ultimate frisbee USA Ultimate South Central Regional Championships
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Ultimate Federation in partnership with the Tulsa Sports Commission hosted the USA Ultimate 2022 South Central Regional Championships this weekend, drawing thousands from across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Colorado. “When we were approached to take on this tournament originally set for Colorado, we...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler and breezy behind the front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front moving through Green Country will bring fall-like weather back to the area. Breezy north winds around 20 mph should keep high temperatures down north of Tulsa. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s, with the highest temperatures south...
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Students chalk Tulsa schools with messages of hope for Suicide Prevention Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The number of Oklahomans committing suicide has been growing the past few years. On Saturday, students and volunteers left messages of hope and encouragement to try and save lives. It's all part of Suicide Prevention Month. They left chalk art on the sidewalks of several...
City of Glenpool hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55+ apartments
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The city of Glenpool held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new senior living apartment complex. The 76 unit apartment/condo complex is managed by Bell Management and opened in August. Glenpool Ridge is located at 1922 W. 161st St. Street. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Funeral services for Sand Springs student Kylee Weaver to be held Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends said goodbye to Kylee Weaver, 16, on Friday morning at HillSpring Church. Cyra Saner, 16, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said.
Stillwater Regional Airport expanding services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Regional Airport is expanding services and accommodations for travelers. Starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW). The new planes also offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
Funeral for Sand Springs student Cyra Saner held Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for Cyra Saner, 16, was held on Thursday. Saner, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle...
SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
