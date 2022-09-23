Steelers WR George Pickens' circus catch draws Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons on 'Thursday Night Football'

Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota rushes for TD vs. Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons took an early lead in Week 3 after QB Marcus Mariota took it in himself from the one-yard line to give the team a 7-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks. Fans will be pleased to know that Kyle Pitts played a big factor in the offense and moving the ball downfield.
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL・
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)
It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
Steelers vs Browns: Grading the defensive positional units
On Thursday night, we watched the once-proud Pittsburgh Steelers defense get run on by the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland had a plan and they stuck to it, not concerned about the Steelers vaunted pass rush or big-name stars. With what Pittsburgh has spent on this side of the football, the performance was concerning. Let’s hand out some grades for the defensive positional units.
Snap counts from Browns' win vs. Steelers in Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are officially division leaders in the AFC North following their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Their victory came on the strength of a solid performance from interim starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and a bounce-back effort from the defense. This game got the Browns back on track early in their season, and if they can continue building on what they improved against Pittsburgh, they will be a formidable opponent as the year wears on.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
Yardbarker
CJ McCollum Forced Into Awkward Situation After Cavaliers Fan Tries To Recruit Him Days Before Signing Extension With Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be the biggest winners of free agency, but it hasn't stopped their fans from constantly recruiting the best talent in the league. That was proven true once again this week after one Clevelander made his pitch to Pelicans star CJ McCollum during the Browns' NFL Thursday night matchup against the Steelers.
Yardbarker
Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. plead to bring the receiver back to LA
Yet another Los Angeles Rams player has pleaded for Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the team. This time it comes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey. During a recent press conference, Jalen Ramsey spoke about last season’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He acknowledged how it served as a breakout game for several players, one of them being Beckham Jr.
Browns' top 5 Pro Football Focus performers vs. Steelers
Following their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that left them as the top dogs in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns’ roster was graded by Pro Football Focus to determine who the key contributors really were. The quants at PFF released their grades after the game, and the results may be surprising to Browns fans who watched the team in real-time.
