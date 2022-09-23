ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlize Theron Admits She’s A Big ‘Real Housewives’ Fan Like Jon Hamm: My Kids Mock Me

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Josh Olins

Another day, another Real Housewives fan revealed! Actress Charlize Theron announced she is a huge Real Housewives fan in the “Process” issue of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine, which dropped on Sept. 22. “I always say to my kids, ‘Just diversify a little bit,’ and my little one will go, ‘Are you watching the Housewives again?’” she recalled. “And I go, ‘Yes, I am.… We’ll watch a little [Federico] Fellini later.’” She did not reveal which show of the popular Bravo franchise she regularly tunes into.

Charlize, 47, also revealed one of her favorite movies, and it happens to be a Christmas classic: Elf. She described the Will Ferrell-led movie as “f—king perfect”. She takes her diversification advice seriously!

Charlize Theron appears on the October 2022 issues of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ (Photo: Josh Olins)

The Bombshell actress is the second celebrity who has admitted to indulging in Real Housewives episodes. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon Hamm, 51, revealed he and his girlfriend, Anna Osceola, 34, will turn it on as a “ritual” together. “When Anna and I are cooking dinner there’s a little ritual that happens where it’s either we watch Beat Bobby Flay… and sometimes there will be a Real Housewives watching,” he said. He also admitted that he originally “resisted” watching the hit Bravo shows, but ended up being “fascinated by it.”

While he did not specifically name which shows he watches, he seemed to be well-versed in the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, specifically with Erika Jayne‘s financial woes. He specifically commented on Erika’s $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband Tom Girardi gifted her, reportedly with money he embezzled from his clients beginning in 2018. In response to Howard Stern‘s question about whether or not Erika, 51, should return the earrings to Tom (which she said she did this summer), he exclaimed, “Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!”

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are both fans of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise (Photo: Jon/Anna)

Maren Morris, Florence Pugh, and Jennifer Lawrence are among the other big names who have admitted to being fans of the hit Bravo franchise, per Us Weekly. Perhaps Charlize, Jon, and Anna can have a Housewives watching party together and invite other stars who like to indulge in the series!

