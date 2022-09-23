Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Jam Against Cancer in Brandon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jam Against Cancer raising funds for families struggling with the disease takes place in Brandon Sunday. Joni Heggen, the director of the event, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about its significance.
dakotanewsnow.com
New memorial monument honors Gold Star Families in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local leaders and community members gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls to dedicate a monument to Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one in service. Dan Wagner is part of one such family...
dakotanewsnow.com
Exercises to help prevent falling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
dakotanewsnow.com
KSFY broadcast experiencing issues; Signal available on channel 15 in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KSFY is currently off the air for many viewers due to technical problems. Viewers in the Sioux Falls area can still watch KSFY over-the-air on channel 15-1. Our engineers are working on reestablishing the signal. A timeline for restoration is not available. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it TOGETHER takes place at Good Earth State Park and focuses on addiction wellness. “It’s about coming together as a community, we don’t want anyone to be alone when they’re...
dakotanewsnow.com
Empire Mall hosts holiday job fair
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota. ‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT. Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Officer-involved shootings, recreational marijuana, gubernatorial debate preview
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, incoming South Dakota Attorney general Marty Jackley weighs in on public safety after the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead voiced their opposition to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities deem Harrisburg school safe after threat investigation
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they believe students are safe after some sort of threat spurred an investigation at Harrisburg High School. District Superintendent Tim Graf sent an email to parents Sunday night notifying parents that a “formalized assessment is being completed.” The message said the district is “confident” that it would be safe for students to attend school Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the Sioux Falls November election. Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, Nov. 7. Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Ave. to vote early. SAM also offers free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.
dakotanewsnow.com
Firefighters rescue 1 from burning Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say emergency responders were able to rescue someone from a Sioux Falls home after it caught fire Monday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on S. Euclid Avenue near W. 10th Street, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton County burn ban
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton County has issued a notice for “no open burning” in the county until further notice. According to the Yankton County Emergency Manager, with dry conditions continuing in the county it is best that residents refrain from open burning. Also, Most of Yankton County has been placed into a D4 drought condition. This places the burn ban in place until the area receives significant moisture.
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington tops Rapid City Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors breezed to a Saturday matinee win over visiting Rapid City Central, improving to 3-2 with a 41-21 victory at Howard Wood Field in prep football action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football season is hitting it’s stride as it moves beyond the halfway mark in South Dakota!. Click on the video viewer for a power packed sixth edition of Football Friday featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie soccer blanks Crookston
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer defeated Minnesota Crookson 9-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings improve to 3-4-3 overall and 3-2-1 in NSIC play. Minnesota Crookston drops to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in conference action. Augustana totaled 31 shots and 17 shots on goal in the shutout...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes show potential in upset bid against Bison
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota gave defending FCS National Champion and top-ranked North Dakota State all they could handle yesterday at the Dakota Dome. In the first half the Coyotes forced three Bison turnovers and capitalized, taking a 17-10 lead into half. They couldn’t...
dakotanewsnow.com
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 5 (9-25-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Believe it or not the high school football regular season in South Dakota is already in its second half. Whether it was the preps or college, everyone seemed to raise their game this week, giving us plenty of great sights, sounds and moments to choose from for our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to watch our highlight video!
Comments / 0