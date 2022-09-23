Authorities say one man was killed and a deputy was injured in a lethal encounter in Rancho Cucamonga. The incident unfolded just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday as deputies attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies said the car was initially believed to have been involved in a retail theft. As deputies were searching a car in a parking lot at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, another car allegedly driven by Marlon Bonds, 34, of Santa Monica came towards them, pinning one of the deputies against the car. According to deputies, Bonds then approached the deputies armed with a knife. That's when one of the deputies opened fire. Bonds was taken to the hospital where he died. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg. He has since been released and was recovering at home. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO