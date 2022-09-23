ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Sunday, September 25 after he allegedly fled from authorities and used his vehicle to ram Riverside County sheriff's vehicles during the pursuit. At about 1:25 a.m., Thermal Station deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit as they were pursuing a man in the 47000 block of Indio Boulevard. The The post Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit with authorities appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California State
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
#Fox News Digital
CBS LA

Deputy hurt after suspect pins him against a car in deadly encounter in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities say one man was killed and a deputy was injured in a lethal encounter in Rancho Cucamonga. The incident unfolded just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday as deputies attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies said the car was initially believed to have been involved in a retail theft. As deputies were searching a car in a parking lot at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, another car allegedly driven by Marlon Bonds, 34, of Santa Monica came towards them, pinning one of the deputies against the car. According to deputies, Bonds then approached the deputies armed with a knife. That's when one of the deputies opened fire. Bonds was taken to the hospital where he died. The deputy was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg. He has since been released and was recovering at home. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Surprise Crime Alert Warns Students About Possible Assault Suspect

A crime alert was issued to Santa Monica College (SMC) students and faculty via phone call and email around 5:13 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, warning about a possible threat to students on the main campus. Santa Monica College Police Department (SMCPD) received information of a subject who had been...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA

