Ohio State

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 rioter called by White House is named as Mark Meadows election plot texts revealed

A Capitol rioter who received a call from the White House during the January 6 insurrection has been publically named for the first time as text messages emerged shedding new light on then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, was named Monday by CNN as the recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard on 6 January. The call came in after Mr Lunyk and his friends were on their way back to New York,...
