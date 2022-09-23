A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO