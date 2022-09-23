Read full article on original website
Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
WMBF
NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The NAACP’s Florence branch is offering a hand to those in need with housing stability services at new pop-up sites as evictions continue to be at a crisis point for Black families. NAACP staff said they’ve seen an increase in those needing help to pay...
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
WMBF
New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County adoption event calls attention to forgotten dogs
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fourth year in a row, the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center hosted an adoption event and invited the public to see what dogs need a home at Cypress Gardens. The event brought dog lovers and community members together to meet dogs, listen to...
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday. According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate. The award recognizes the chief for his service and […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
WMBF
Pee Dee road reopens 5 years after stormwater pipe damage
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than five years after failed stormwater pipes closed it, the Dansing Street, Rodgers Avenue intersection is reopened. The section of road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The road was closed around March 2016 after...
The Post and Courier
An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder
A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
myhorrynews.com
'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October
For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
Bus driver cited for careless operation in South Carolina crash that injured several students
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from the morning of a school bus crash on East Montage Avenue. Four out of eight […]
iheart.com
