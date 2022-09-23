ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Education
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Government
WMBF

New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Elementary School#Holder#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMBF

Pee Dee road reopens 5 years after stormwater pipe damage

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than five years after failed stormwater pipes closed it, the Dansing Street, Rodgers Avenue intersection is reopened. The section of road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The road was closed around March 2016 after...
LAKE CITY, SC
The Post and Courier

An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder

A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October

For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy