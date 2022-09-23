ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Miller
hebervalleyradio.com

Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU

SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#The University Of Utah#Utes
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Gephardt Daily

Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Morgan Scalley gets significant raise with new contract

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has received a significant raise, nearly two years after Scalley had his pay cut in half and a coach-in-waiting agreement rescinded after he admitted to using a racial slur in a text message. On March 1st Utah raised Scalley’s annual salary to $1.4 million […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

No. 13 Utah @ Arizona State: Game Notes, Broadcast Info + more

The Utes take to the road after a two game home-stand, facing off with the in-flux Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresh off the departure of head coach Herm Edwards, the home crowd in Tempe hopes for an eventful start to the Shaun Aguano era. Kickoff is set for 8:30pm MT on ESPN and ESPN700.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy