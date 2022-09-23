Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Gephardt Daily
Police: No guns, knives used in fight at Hillcrest High School football game
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police took to social media in an attempt to quash rumors about a fight at the Hillcrest High School football game Friday night. “There are many rumors going around about a fight last night at the Hillcrest football game. We would...
ksl.com
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
No. 13 Utah wins Pac-12 opener, but it comes at a price
While the Utes demolished ASU with a 34-13 win Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium, they may have suffered a major personnel loss with tight end Brant Kuithe getting injured.
Where are Utah and BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?
The Utes are coming off a 34-13 win over Arizona State, while the Cougars beat Wyoming 38-24.
Gephardt Daily
Members of Wyoming football’s ‘Black 14’ to be honored by BYU
Sept. 24 (UPI) — Brigham Young University was set Saturday to honor members of the “Black 14,” a group of college football players dismissed from the Wyoming team in 1969 after protesting Latter-day Saints church policies. The two players, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, were scheduled to...
KSLTV
Life Flight responds to critical condition paragliding crash up Olympus Cove Sunday
MILLCREEK, Utah — A paraglider crashed into a mountain and is in critical condition. Crews responded to the crash up Olympus Cove around 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The paraglider was hoisted by Life Flight and transported to the University of Utah hospital. The paraglider crashed into the middle of Grandeur...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
KSLTV
‘They’re all in imminent danger’: Video shows violence after Utah prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER, Utah – Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah’s Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
Depth carries banged up BYU to a gritty, ‘undisciplined’ win over upset-minded Wyoming
BYU football: No. 19 Cougars get another masterpiece from Jaren Hall to win ugly over plucky Wyoming Cowboys
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Gephardt Daily
Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
Morgan Scalley gets significant raise with new contract
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has received a significant raise, nearly two years after Scalley had his pay cut in half and a coach-in-waiting agreement rescinded after he admitted to using a racial slur in a text message. On March 1st Utah raised Scalley’s annual salary to $1.4 million […]
espn700sports.com
No. 13 Utah @ Arizona State: Game Notes, Broadcast Info + more
The Utes take to the road after a two game home-stand, facing off with the in-flux Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresh off the departure of head coach Herm Edwards, the home crowd in Tempe hopes for an eventful start to the Shaun Aguano era. Kickoff is set for 8:30pm MT on ESPN and ESPN700.
