ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnU5k_0i6jqCNz00
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxFjc_0i6jqCNz00
Rihanna rocked extra-long tresses while out in NYC on Sept. 21. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Riri was also seen rocking an oversized vintage yellow jersey from Mecca Medina and a pair of baggy black jeans. She was clearly in full-vintage mode since she carried an adorable retro Dior velvet purse, which resells for over $4,000, according to The Daily Mail. The “Diamonds” singer completed her fashionable look with a pair of raven-hued fuzzy open-toe heels. And of course, Rihanna never forgets her jewelry! The Savage X Fenty designer wore several gold chain necklaces, diamond stud earrings, and a slim gold bracelet. Finally, the mom-of-one opted for minimal makeup for the evening with a brown shiny lip and gold-toned blush.

The stylish NYC recording visit comes just one week after Riri and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 33, were both spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles. And three days later, the power couple was inspired to jam out together for a third time in the same city! The handful or recording sessions are sure to create even more anticipation for new music from Rihanna, as it has now been six years since the Grammy-winner released her album, Anti!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4COe_0i6jqCNz00
Rihanna is a singer and entrepreneur who became a billionaire in 2021. (SplashNews)

Back in July, a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her upcoming album is on the back burner as she prioritizes her family. “Rihanna has total control over when she releases her music, she’s not in a position that a lot of artists get in where the label is pressuring her [she runs her own imprint under Roc Nation] she calls the shots and she’s very clear that until she feels ready nothing is coming out,” the insider said.

Aside from music, the Barbados native has been busy in recent months adjusting to being a new mother. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, which TMZ reported is a baby boy. A photo of her new child has not yet been released, but many expect the kiddo to be as beautiful as their parents. And when she is not working on new music or spending time with her newborn, Rihanna is busy running several of her businesses. The billionaire is the founder of her own makeup line Fenty Beauty, and a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty. Her success with these two ventures have resulted in Rihanna officially becoming a billionaire as of Aug. 2020, according to Forbes.

Comments / 30

Hailey Rain
3d ago

Can you imagine getting the assignment, “ you are going to write an article on the length of Rihanna’s wig “ 😂….

Reply(1)
10
Aundria
3d ago

seriously? this has got to be the dumbest source for "news"

Reply(1)
9
april meachem
3d ago

point of saying her hair looks longer make it make sense Nothing Report on Rihanna mean keep your mouth off your page Leave Newly Mother Alone Report when you have real Worthy News on Rihanna 🙄😏

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Is the New Face of Stuart Weitzman, Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Ad

Kim Kardashian has updated her resume! The reality star is the new face of Stuart Weitzman. The 41-year-old’s role was announced in a press release on Tuesday, September 20, along with a sexy black and white campaign for the luxury shoe brand. In the fall ad, the Skims founder showed off her famous curves, posing in the label’s Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed Lucite Wedge Boot and the thigh-high Ultrastuart 100 Boot. The Kardashians star paired the footwear with high-cut bodysuits that exposed her bum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
SOCCER
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Dior#Jersey#Diamonds#Jewelry#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
243K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy