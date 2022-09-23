Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
wevv.com
Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes
A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
14news.com
Public to share opinions on improvements to KY 54
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public can share opinions on expected improvements to Kentucky 54 in Ohio County. There’s a public meeting Monday from 5 to 7. That’s at the Jack and Joan Edge Community Center on West Main Street in Fordsville. Officials say they are planning...
wamwamfm.com
Evansville Business Closes After 70 Years
An Evansville business is closing up shop after 70 years in operation. Cheaper products coming from overseas is cited for Crescent Plastics losing customers and forcing the closure. Crescent, which has been in business since 1949 will stop production by early December and cease operations by New Years. Scott Schroeder...
Western Kentucky Fire Department Selling Out-of-Service Fire Engine to the Highest Bidder
There's something fascinating about fire trucks and the job of being a firefighter. Maybe it's the size of the truck or the sound of the sirens blaring as it races toward a fire after the call comes in from 911 dispatch. Maybe it's there's a thrill to the idea of running into a dangerous situation in an effort to save someone's life or put out a fire that is raging out of control. Whatever it is, there's something about the profession that draws in both kids and adults alike. One western Kentucky town is giving you the chance to see what it's like to drive a fire truck by letting you own one.
14news.com
Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive. That’s going on from September 16 to November 11. Officials are asking for the following items. Socks. Toilet paper. Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Gloves. Toothbrush. Toothpaste. You can drop those items off at the...
DAACE petitions for explosive gas detectors after recent explosion
Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) is petitioning Vanderburgh County governments and the city of Evansville to pass a building ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
14news.com
Evansville non-profit receives help from community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana
If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
wevv.com
Evansville Neighborhood Walmart receives new look
The newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N. First Avenue held its grand re-opening Friday after nearly $3 million invested in renovations. It followed with a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., and a store celebration afterward that offered food and fun for area customers. "This store is a key...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year
KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk. Updated: 18 hours ago. Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk. Updated: 18 hours ago. Affidavit: Man facing charges...
Tell City to start roadwork on SR 66
The Tell City Police Department announced there will be roadwork done starting September 26. The work will involved milling and paving on State Road 66 (12th Street) from Highway 37 to the area of East Drive.
WTVW
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
14news.com
KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a closure along KY 2181 in Hancock County. According to a press release, that closure is expected to happen Sept. 26. The work is scheduled to be completed on the same day. Officials say the closure is to allow...
Indiana Man’s Positivity and Persistence Pays Off with Amazing Publishers Clearing House Win
Do you remember your parents or grandparents entering the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every chance they got? Then they would wait patiently for Ed McMahon to knock on their door with a big check. Spoiler Alert: Ed McMahon never even worked for Publishers Clearing House. More on that in a fun video below.
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
wevv.com
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
14news.com
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
