WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
WDBJ7.com
A new group advocating for safe-cycling launches in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure that what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and...
WDBJ7.com
Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
altavistajournal.com
Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
WDBJ7.com
Development group works on urbanism community plans for Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley could be seeing a major community development in the next few years. Friday, community members heard presentations from The Wilkinson Group about a new urbanism community development in Botetourt County. It would include shops, multiple trails and hundreds of houses. The main...
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 18.3 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire Station 1 Is Back
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
WSLS
Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
wfxrtv.com
“Change for Change” Caring Meters make a difference in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Loose change is helping make a difference in Central Virginia. There are ten green “Change for Change” caring meters spread out in different areas across Lynchburg. They look like they’re for parking, but they’re not. The change put in them is donated to local non-profits. There’s even a QR code for people who don’t have change.
WDBJ7.com
Salem fire officials investigate early morning building fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning structure fire. Salem Fire & EMS Department says the incident happened at 423 9th street Sunday morning just after 3:30 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape...
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WDBJ7.com
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
WSET
'Pause in silent reverence:' Vinton War Memorial grounds holding private event
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Vinton Police Department said that the Town of Vinton has a celebration of life private event on Sunday. This private event will occur at the Vinton War Memorial grounds. Police said during the celebration, a traditional military three-riffle volley salute will occur, this will...
wfxrtv.com
CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 6:08 p.m.: VDOT is reporting backups because of the multi-vehicle crash at seven miles on Interstate 81 north. UPDATE 5:48 p.m.: VDOT says backups on Interstate 81 north because of the multi-vehicle crash have reached four miles. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT says drivers can expect delays...
WDBJ7.com
Appomattox community working to preserve history of Rosenwald school building
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a project that has been 25 years in the making for Ora McCoy. She’s been working to tell the history of a Rosenwald school building in Appomattox. “I graduated from Carver-Price High school in 19 and 60, and you know we love our...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration. The expo will feature dresses, catering,...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police Chief withdraws from Colorado job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth withdrew his name from consideration to lead a Colorado police department. The Denver Post reported that Booth was one of three finalists for police chief for Aurora, a suburb located east of Denver along the Front Range. Booth decided to withdraw his name, according to...
