ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nazi sympathizer insurrectionist who said January 6 was 'exhilarating' gets 4 years in prison in 'significant' sentence

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfig9_0i6jpkEm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFlQz_0i6jpkEm00
Images of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, sporting a Hitler mustache. These images were recovered from his cellphone by NCIS special agents.

US Department of Justice

A former Army reservist, described by federal prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

A jury in May found Timothy Hale-Cusanelli , 32, guilty of five counts related to the siege, including a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. In addition to four years behind bars, Hale-Cusanelli was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden this week said Hale-Cusanelli's sentence was "significant," admonishing the New Jersey man for lying during his trial, when he claimed he didn't know that Congress met in the Capitol, despite telling his roommate that he stood outside House chambers during the attack.

McFadden also castigated Hale-Cusanelli, saying he believed that the defendant's antisemitic, racist, and sexist beliefs , in part, led Hale-Cusanelli to the Capitol on January 6.

Photos of Hale-Cusanelli sporting a Hitler-style mustache emerged following the riot, and an Insider investigation in March 2021 found that he liked to impersonate Adolph Hitler around his workplace at a Naval weapons station, espousing antisemitic remarks that left his colleagues intimidated.

Hale-Cusanelli had a deep internet history suggesting long-held white supremacist views and was also known to antagonize his local Jewish community, Insider's investigation found.

Video from the insurrection shows Hale-Cusanelli encouraging the mob of Trump supporters to "advance" before he joined the crowd in illegally entering the Capitol.

Following the siege, Hale-Cusanelli described the experience as "exhilarating" and said he was "hoping for a civil war," according to prosecutors.

In court on Thursday, Hale-Cusanelli asked the judge for mercy, saying he had "disrespected" his uniform.

A lawyer for Hale-Cusanelli did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

At least 919 people have been arrested in connection to the siege and nearly 400 people have pleaded guilty.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt gives Republicans the midterm fight they crave and takes focus off Trump 2024 and abortion rights, GOP operatives say

Polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security. DeSantis' political stunt in Martha's Vineyard rocketed the issues to front-page news ahead of the midterms. Republicans welcome the change of topic from abortion and Trump. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated flights sending migrants and asylum...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Insurrection#Nazi#Ncis#Us Department Of Justice#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'

Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

632K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy