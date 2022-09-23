Read full article on original website
Nia Long Releases Statement About Ime Udoka’s Affair
After receiving an outpour of support, Nia Long released a statement about her fiancé Ime Udoka's affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith & Malika Andrews Get Heated While Debating Ime Udoka Suspension
Stephen A. Smith has had some very strong opinions on this Ime Udoka situation. With the Celtics head coach being suspended for a year over having an affair with a team staff member, Smith has been calling out the Celtics organization directly. He believes that if the Celtics were going to make this public, which they did, they should have fired him. Smith takes issue with the team making this public given the fact that it is only a one-year suspension.
Nia Long Releases Statement After Celtics Coach Udoka’s Suspension
The longtime partner of Udoka released a statement amid the Celtics coach’s suspension for violating franchise rules.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former North Carolina Tar Heels Star
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Garrison Brooks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Donovan McNabb takes a shot at Carson Wentz
Add former Eagles and Washington quarterback Donovan McNabb to the list of those taking a shot at current Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. McNabb, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, led the franchise to multiple NFC East titles and a trip to the Super Bowl before he was traded to Washington in 2011.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player
On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Keaton Wallace.
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
Mazzulla: Celtics 'can't rush trust' in wake of Udoka ban
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. “You can’t rush trust. You can’t rush healing. You can’t rush any of that,” he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday, three days after he was elevated to interim head coach. “Regardless of what has happened, we have a great roster and we have a great opportunity. That’s what I have to focus on.” Udoka was suspended Thursday for what two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press was an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of his behavior were not publicly released. Mazzulla, 34, had been a Celtics assistant for two seasons. His only head coaching experience was at Division II Fairmont State.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
