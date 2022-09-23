Read full article on original website
Nueces County inmates given an opportunity to give back to local parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's office gave a few of their inmates an opportunity to pave a clean path for the future generations to come. The Sheriff's department over at the Youth Football League Field shared how important it is to clean up different parts of the county and who benefits the most from it.
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas
Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
Is your child's daycare safe? Childcare advocates warn against unlicensed facilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people have been arrested in Lockhart in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare center. It calls into question the safety protocols that are in place, to make sure that children are being handed to the right caregivers. The incident occurred...
news4sanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
Vigils will be held for London students involved in ATV crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending 3 London students to the hospital. The information is limited at this time on the students conditions. County Commissioner, Brent Chesney created a post to his social media page stating that two prayer vigils will be happening...
KWTX
‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
National Recovery Month: How one Coastal Bend organization is bringing comfort to those struggling with addiction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has served the area for over 50 years, helping with prevention, intervention and treatment for those who may be struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction. Through monthly events offering activities for adults and youth, those...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Two migrants arrested for displaying a fictious paper license plate
GOLIAD, Texas – On Friday afternoon, a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Operation Lone Star Taskforce deputy conducted a traffic stop on N. Highway 59 in Goliad County. The vehicle displayed a fictious paper license plate and had an altered Vehicle Identification Number. The deputy discovered both occupants were migrants and arrested both. The deputy then transported both to the Goliad County Jail.
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know
Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
Agape Ranch gala helps fund neighborhood for foster parents and children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch is expected to build up to 24 homes in the London area. The first house is already built with two others on the way soon. The gala is held to raise money for the rest of the neighborhood. Shannon Murphy with Agape Ranch...
