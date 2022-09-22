ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

4 storylines for Week 5 Brevard high school football

By Brian McCallum, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
There are weeks in Brevard County with just a few high school football games to choose from on Friday night. This isn’t one of those.

Fans have 10 games to pick from in the area, and all offer something. Here are four games with particularly notable storylines:

Battle of Unbeatens: Harmony at Eau Gallie

Neither Eau Gallie or Harmony has lost yet, but only one can reach 5-0 this Friday.

The teams the Longhorns have already beaten have a combined 4-8 record, but that includes 3-1 Palm Bay. The Pirates last at Harmony by a point, 13-12 in Week 3.

Week by week:2022 Brevard HS football schedule & results

Ranked vs. ranked: Kissimmee Osceola at Rockledge

Rockledge is also unbeaten, but the Raiders may have their toughest game yet coming Friday. Kissimmee Osceola, though 1-2, has been ranked among the best teams in Class 4S this season, currently at No. 5. That's because the Kowboys have played only ranked teams so far. Last week, they lost to 4S’s top team, Lakeland, 25-22 on the road. Osceola also has losses to Class 4M No. 1 Sanford (28-27) and 4S No. 8 Treasure Coast (14-5).

This week, the Raiders (4-0) stayed at No. 2 in 3S.

321preps HS football rankings:Brevard teams steady as they go entering Week 5

Rare meeting: Cocoa at Melbourne

The Tigers and Bulldogs haven’t played frequently in the recent past. Even in 2020, when Covid restrictions kept teams in county, the scheduled game between the two was cancelled.

With Melbourne improved under coach David Kintigh and Cocoa still a power, this could be a fun game for fans.

Home at last: Merritt Island

The Mustangs had to move two home games to the road to start the season, because of work on the track surface that surrounds the football field.

That work is now far enough along that the Mustangs can play at home, and they'll do that Friday against Heritage. Merritt Island will have regular-season home games remaining against Rockledge (Oct. 21) and Satellite (Oct. 28).

Friday's Brevard high school football schedule

Astronaut at Satellite, 7

Cocoa at Melbourne, 7

Cocoa Beach at Halifax Academy, 7

Harmony at Eau Gallie, 7

Heritage at Merritt Island, 7

Faith Christian at Holy Trinity, 7

Titusville at MCC, 7

Ft. Pierce Central at Palm Bay, 7

Kissimmee Osceola at Rockledge, 7

Tohopekaliga at Space Coast, 7

Baker County at Viera, 7

Merritt Island Christian at Shorecrest Prep, 7

Calvary Chapel at St. John's Country Day, 7

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow @321preps on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to subscribe to FLORIDA TODAY.

