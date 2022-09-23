ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff’s office using social media to express frustration over police reform legislation

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is using social media to express frustration about police reform legislation. In a new video, Sheriff Adam Fortney outlines the daily challenges law enforcement is facing. He’s joined in the five-minute video by fellow Snohomish County police chiefs, mayors and council members. It shows video of brazen criminals fleeing crime scenes as police stand by.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail

Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

Washington Road Rage Ranked Among The Worst In The Country

Hey Seattleites, raise your hand if you’ve been a victim of Washington road rage 🤚. If you’ve driven around Seattle you may be familiar with the overall stereotype of Seattle-area drivers being, let’s say, overly-yielding (some may even call it “passive-aggressive”). That doesn’t seem to be the case all across Washington state, however. According to a new study, WA state drivers can be the most aggressive in the country. Read on for all the details about Washington road rage.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work

I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
WASHINGTON STATE

