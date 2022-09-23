ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Clinton quarterback Peyton Bingham backed by brothers

By JOSH FLICKINGER Special to Adams Publishing Group
 3 days ago

CLINTON—Clinton’s Peyton Bingham drifts back to pass and settles in the pocket, knowing his brothers are watching his back.

That’s not just a cliche. The senior quarterback can’t start a play from the Cougars’ trademark shotgun formation without receiving the ball from his twin brother Peircen.

Sophomore left tackle Bryce is a first-year starter, tasked with guarding his older brother’s blindside.

The Bingham trio’s performance has been a significant reason the Cougars are off to a banner 4-1 start.

As quarterback, it’s Peyton who gets most of the headlines.

And why not? The signal-caller is a true dual threat, having rushed for 698 yards and 12 touchdowns, while completing 62% of his passes with three scores and, just as importantly, zero interceptions.

Peircen said it took him a little to embrace the role of an offensive lineman, which began when the twins began playing tackle football for North Boone in third grade.

“I’ve always been a bigger kid,” Peircen said. “I’ve always had the tummy. When I was younger, it was really hard to see him get all the attention because he was the cool kid. But as I’ve gotten older, I realize that I share in all of his success, and I’m just trying to make sure he’s as successful as he can be in his senior year, and hopefully we’ll all end up in the playoffs.”

Peircen takes a lot of pride in the offensive line’s performance, which has played a big role in Clinton averaging 5.7 yards per rush.

“We’ve had great communication along the line, and we all worked really hard together in the offseason,” Peircen said. “Owen Douglas has done great as a guard, and Jared Howard can dominate at right tackle. If we all do our jobs and call everything out, great things can happen.”

Unlike his brothers, who came into the season as established two-year starters in the program, Bryce was far from guaranteed a starting position when fall camp began.

“I didn’t realize that I was going to play left tackle at the beginning of the year,” Bryce said. “But they threw me in there at the start of camp and I played pretty well. It’s a good spot to learn, and I love protecting my brother from his blind spot.”

Peyton Bingham split duties at the QB spot in his sophomore season before taking over the full-time role last year.

His ability to break tackles, along with an improved passing skill set, has led to Peyton’s success.

While the 120-yard stretch of grass has become his own personal playground on Friday nights, Peyton’s success is owed to late nights and early mornings at Clinton Fitness, a cozy facility tucked in an office park just off Interstate 43 on the edge of town.

“We pretty much had the entire team in there through the summer,” Peyton said. “And that really created a bond between the senior class and the junior class. That’s played a big role in us being successful.”

Clinton’s rush-laden attack, which also features excellent contributions from DJ Vernon (391 yards), might not be his top preference, but it’s working for the Cougars.

“I love throwing the ball way more than I love running it,” Peyton said. “But our bread and butter is the run game, and we’re going to stick with that until we need to throw it.”

The Cougars will face their toughest challenge of the season Friday night when 4-1 Markesan comes calling. Peyton is hoping for a playoff-clinching victory.

“I just want this team to continue to bond well,” Peyton said. “I want to avoid any bickering, keep working hard in practice and keep studying film. If we can do that, good things will happen.”

The Bingham twins are also starters on the basketball team. With the Clinton football team off to an excellent start and the boys cross country team excelling, Peyton is hoping a culture of winning is taking over for an athletic department that has had its share of struggles through the years.

“I think this gives everyone that’s having success right now a really positive mindset heading into their next season, whatever that might be,” Peyton said. “And I think that’ll make a big difference in how we perform.”

