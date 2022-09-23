ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 6)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 6! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 6! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here. Stay...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
ourmshome.com

Jackson County’s Madame Football

Go to a Pascagoula High football game and sit near Stacy Bodden Inlow, and you realize that she’s really into the game. Talk to Stacy at a meeting or a restaurant, and you’ll quickly find out that this native daughter of Jackson County absolutely knows her football. See,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mobile, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WALA-TV FOX10

Volunteers help spruce up Pine Grove Elementary

BAY MINETTE , Ala. (WALA) - It was all hands on deck Saturday morning to spruce up the grounds of Pine Grove Elementary in Bay Minette. Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean Up Day, where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Spanish Fort storms back in 2nd half to stun rival Daphne

Sawyer Wilson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and QB Brayden Walker completed the two-point conversion pass to Jake Godfrey to finish an 18-0 second-half run and give Spanish Fort an 18-15 comeback victory over rival Daphne on The Hill on Friday night. The Toros (3-3) trailed 15-0 at halftime...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Retailers of the Year announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
MOBILE, AL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Who loves shrimp? The Gulf Coast CW does as we talk about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival on Things to do with Theo!

We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the ​Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks

Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
PRICHARD, AL
Mississippi Press

Jennifer Anderson of Moss Point takes over as Boys & Girls Club CEO

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Jennifer Anderson, who has been a champion for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for three decades, was named the agency’s Chief Executive Officer by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors earlier this month. Anderson replaces her friend and mentor, Catherine...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

