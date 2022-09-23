Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WKRG
FNFF Play of the Week (Week 6)
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 6! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 6! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here. Stay...
ourmshome.com
Jackson County’s Madame Football
Go to a Pascagoula High football game and sit near Stacy Bodden Inlow, and you realize that she’s really into the game. Talk to Stacy at a meeting or a restaurant, and you’ll quickly find out that this native daughter of Jackson County absolutely knows her football. See,...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Volunteers help spruce up Pine Grove Elementary
BAY MINETTE , Ala. (WALA) - It was all hands on deck Saturday morning to spruce up the grounds of Pine Grove Elementary in Bay Minette. Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean Up Day, where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.
utv44.com
Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
Spanish Fort storms back in 2nd half to stun rival Daphne
Sawyer Wilson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and QB Brayden Walker completed the two-point conversion pass to Jake Godfrey to finish an 18-0 second-half run and give Spanish Fort an 18-15 comeback victory over rival Daphne on The Hill on Friday night. The Toros (3-3) trailed 15-0 at halftime...
Irvington family that lost home to fire in 2018 hit by tragedy again, losing young father
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Irvington is beset by tragedy for the second time in a few short years. Four years after the Willis family lost their home in a fire, they recently lost a young father to aggressive brain cancer. It’s hard to know what to say when you’ve lost the one […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Retailers of the Year announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Military seals stolen from Alabama veterans cemetery returned to burial ground
Four seals representing four branches of the U.S. military that were stolen from an Alabama veterans cemetery were returned to the burial ground, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force were snatched last month from the...
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
WKRG
Who loves shrimp? The Gulf Coast CW does as we talk about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival on Things to do with Theo!
We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!
Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks
Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
Mississippi Press
Jennifer Anderson of Moss Point takes over as Boys & Girls Club CEO
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Jennifer Anderson, who has been a champion for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for three decades, was named the agency’s Chief Executive Officer by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors earlier this month. Anderson replaces her friend and mentor, Catherine...
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.
Orange Beach, Alabama. The gulf coast could see more people arriving by air thanks to a government grant award.Kaiser vacations. The Alabama gulf coast has long been known as a drive-in destination. But plans are underway to change that, and commercial air services could begin as soon as spring break in 2023.
Alabama inmate in viral photos got medical care at least 11 times since July, prison officials say
An Alabama prison inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media has sought and received medical attention nearly a dozen times since July, prison officials said Saturday. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary...
