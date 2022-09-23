ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Carbondale organization holds Fall Fest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Fall Fest was in full effect at the Carbondale Lenus Turley Park for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois on Saturday. It was an opportunity for those in the community to learn about organizations and upcoming events in the Carbondale area while also getting a chance to support local businesses.
Shipyard Music Festival kicks off tonight

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
Breakfast Show headlines 9/24

City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area

Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses

PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting

Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting

One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Sikeston murder suspect in custody

Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening, September 22 to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they did not find any victims, but they did find evidence of gunfire. Police said officers found shell casings...
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation

A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville

