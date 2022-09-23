Read full article on original website
30th annual Parade of Lights will be Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Old Town Cape, the theme this year is “A Very Merry Grinchmas.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights Chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.
Carbondale organization holds Fall Fest
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Fall Fest was in full effect at the Carbondale Lenus Turley Park for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois on Saturday. It was an opportunity for those in the community to learn about organizations and upcoming events in the Carbondale area while also getting a chance to support local businesses.
Shipyard Music Festival kicks off tonight
Breakfast Show headlines 9/24
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
Heartland Pets feat. Dylan 9/23
You can adopt Walden at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Heather and Humphrey at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill.
City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening, September 22 to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they did not find any victims, but they did find evidence of gunfire. Police said officers found shell casings...
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
