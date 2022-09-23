Sen. Nielsen reflects on decades of service

Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, addresses a crowd during a feedback session on the Oroville Dam spillway incident and evacuation on March 14, 2017, at Veterans Hall in Yuba City. Appeal-Democrat file

This year marks the end of a decades-long career in politics for state Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff.

Nielsen, who currently represents constituents in the Yuba-Sutter area, will leave the California Senate this year as one of its more respected members among colleagues. Because of recent redistricting, Nielsen’s Senate District 4 now comprises much of the Sierra, running from Owen’s Lake to Lake Tahoe before going west across the Central Valley to include Modesto and the rest of Stanislaus County, according to CalMatters.