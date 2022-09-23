ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Show up and play: New open mic venue in Yuba City

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z01hK_0i6jlI0M00
Local musicians perform at an open mic event hosted by Sound Annex of Yuba City. Courtesy of Chris Holmes

Sound Annex in Yuba City is quickly approaching its one year anniversary.

This new record store features a variety of LPs, CDs, DVDs, tapes, and more in addition to its in-house music lessons and other fun community events.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes

SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Yuba City, CA
FOX40

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 5 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is in the books. One of this week’s most notable games was the Folsom Bulldogs visiting the De La Salle Spartans in Concord. In a matchup between two of the state’s top programs, the Bulldogs left the Bay Area with a […]
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Open Mic#Music Lessons#House Music#Cds
CBS Sacramento

Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes

YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.  
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property

A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Police search for suspect in Sacramento armed robberies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores at gunpoint in October 2021.  Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley. According to police, Brawley pointed a gun at employees at each store and demanded money.  After being identified as a suspect, police said a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacrament Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help in locating two people in a homicide investigation

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection for a homicide that happened September 3, 2022. NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE LOCATING ** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON. TRADE WIND AVENUE & FULTON AVENUE. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are asking...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested after road rage shooting on I-80 on-ramp

WEST SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in West Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.Exactly what preceded the collision is unclear, but officers say a road rage incident followed – then a shooting. No one was hurt in the shooting, officers say. The suspect was arrested several days later, on Sept. 7. The suspect's name has not been released. CHP says the incident is an important reminder for people to try and avoid confrontations from road rage. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
130
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy