Cleves, OH

River City inmate accused of escaping through front door is back in custody

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
An inmate accused of escaping from the River City Correctional Center in March has been taken back into custody, according to jail and court records.

Danny Waters, 35, of Cleves, is facing a single count of escape, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Waters was cleaning in the facility's lobby March 17 and fled through the front doors when staff members were not looking, investigators said in an affidavit. He was seen on video leaving the facility.

Waters managed to evade capture for over six months.

Documents were unclear as to how he was located. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Wednesday where he's being held on a $75,000 bond, jail records show.

Numerous inmates have escaped from the facility in recent months and it has announced that changes are being made to its security.

Thomas Cromwell, 27, and another inmate escaped from the Camp Washington facility in July. They left through a window that was broken and covered with plywood. Cromwell was fatally shot during a SWAT standoff in Warren County.

Though the River City Correctional Center is in Hamilton County, it is not the responsibility or under the supervision of the sheriff's office. It is governed by a board supervised by judges.

