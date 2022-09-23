ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Week 5 highlights: Greyhounds right the Ship; Greencastle winning streak halted

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
One week after dropping their first regular-season game since 2020 , the Greyhounds got back on track.

Shippensburg (1-1, 4-1) shook off last week's loss in dominating fashion Thursday, beating Susquehanna Township, 34-13, at home on a chilly fall night in a Mid-Penn Colonial matchup.

Trae Kater scored on a pick-6 to give the Greyhounds a first-quarter lead then Erby Weller began the second with a 9-yard touchdown catch. The Indians got on board to cut into Ship's lead, but the Greyhounds went into halftime up 14-7.

It was "The Chamberlin Brothers Show" to open the second half. Tucker found his brother, Troy, in the end zone on the opening drive of the third. Amari Kerr extended the lead with a TD run, and Diesel Koser set himself up for a 1-yard score, breaking off a huge run to get into scoring territory as the third quarter ended before he was rewarded with the TD in the fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zM6GH_0i6jkqT500

It was a strong bounce back effort after a disappointing loss to Northern a week prior.

"We hated the feeling of that loss and didn't want to feel that again," Tucker Chamberlin said.

Even with the loss, head coach Eric Foust didn't see his team get too emotional and get "fire" during practice. They were focused, and ready to get back on the field.

"We don't fire. We're not fire people," Foust said. "It was a bad night, and we needed to get better."

Shippensburg had its long regular season win streak end last week, and it hopes that this win starts a new win streak, but Foust thinks that the last streak ending might have been a blessing disguise.

"That may be a good thing for us in the end," Foust said. "I'm not saying that today but at the end of the year, that may have been what we needed. We won 17 straight [regular season] games, everybody knew it, and the pressure was tight."

Shippensburg hits the road next week for a battle with Gettysburg.

Team of the Week: This soccer squad filled up the scoresheet this week

Winning streak ends for Blue Devils: Greencastle-Antrim (1-1, 4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 30-13 contest to East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division contest.

The Panthers (1-1, 4-1) entered the game averaging a little more than 22 points per game. They topped that amount in the first quarter, racking up 23 early points on a field goal, kickoff return and two quick scoring drives.

The offense stalled for both teams after that with the next scoring not coming until the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a road trip to Northern York for Week 6.

Dual-sport athlete: She stands out on the pitch for Chambersburg. But soccer might not be her best sport.

Friday's games

Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7: The Trojans (0-2, 2-3) scored on a 25-yard pass from Riley Harmon to Rhaigeon Parker in the second quarter but that would be the only offense they could muster in the Commonwealth Division contest.

West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8: The Mustangs moved to 5-0 with the victory against the Rockets. West Perry put up 28 points in the first quarter and rolled from there. James Buchanan moves to 3-2 on the season.

Saturday's game

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Week 5 highlights: Greyhounds right the Ship; Greencastle winning streak halted

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss

CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
