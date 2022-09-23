Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan Life
CMU soccer falls 3-0 to Miami (OH)
Battling intermittent rain showers, Central Michigan soccer (1-6-2, 0-1-1) welcomed Miami (OH) (5-2-2, 1-0-1) to Mount Pleasant on Sunday looking to secure its first Mid-American Conference win. However, the hunt continues for the Chippewas as they lost 3-0 to the RedHawks. “You know, it's kind of a hard one to...
Central Michigan Life
CMU Volleyball beats Ball State in five-set showdown
Central Michigan volleyball wanted to prove that night one against Ball State wasn’t a fluke. And it did just that when it defeated the Cardinals 3-2 (23-25,12-25,25-20,25-22,19-17) in a five-sets on Saturday. “I feel like people underestimated us from the start so now they know what's going on in...
247Sports
Maryland football: Point spread posted for Terps-Michigan State game, a chance for revenge
Heading into this season, Michigan State looked like one of the teams Maryland football would need to upset to get a win. But with the Spartans struggling and the Terps' only blemish a narrow loss at No. 4 Michigan, it's the other way around. The Terps (3-1) were posted on...
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Central Michigan Life
Preview: Central Michigan prepared for hostile environment against Penn State
In its last two games, Central Michigan football (1-2) had to balance the expectations of being the favorite with the approach of not overlooking its opponent. However, in Saturday’s game, Penn State (3-0) opens as 28-point favorites. Facing a top-15 ranked opponent in one of the toughest environments in...
247Sports
Locksley on controversial interception, Jarrett and Tagovailoa injuries, moral victories and more
Maryland football coach Mike Locksley was partially encouraged, and partially disappointed after his team's 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday. The Terps had done enough to stay in the game and put a scare into the Wolverines, but their upset bid was undone by mistakes that irked Locksley.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Report: Gotion Might Build EV Battery Plant In Michigan
A new battery gigafactory might be built in Michigan, according to an application submitted to the state by The Right Place - West Michigan's economic development agency. Automotive News reports that Gotion, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is planning a $2.36 billion investment, which would result in 2,350 new jobs. The...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches
DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Recycling Today
Novelis opens $35M facility in Michigan
Novelis, a sustainable aluminum producer and recycler based in Atlanta, has opened a Customer Solution Center (CSC) in Novi, Michigan. The $35 million facility is part of the company’s network of CSCs, which are designed to speed the development of aluminum solutions through collaboration between the company, its customers and other companies across the supply chain.
Comments / 0