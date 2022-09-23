ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Central Michigan Life

CMU soccer falls 3-0 to Miami (OH)

Battling intermittent rain showers, Central Michigan soccer (1-6-2, 0-1-1) welcomed Miami (OH) (5-2-2, 1-0-1) to Mount Pleasant on Sunday looking to secure its first Mid-American Conference win. However, the hunt continues for the Chippewas as they lost 3-0 to the RedHawks. “You know, it's kind of a hard one to...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU Volleyball beats Ball State in five-set showdown

Central Michigan volleyball wanted to prove that night one against Ball State wasn’t a fluke. And it did just that when it defeated the Cardinals 3-2 (23-25,12-25,25-20,25-22,19-17) in a five-sets on Saturday. “I feel like people underestimated us from the start so now they know what's going on in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Walker
thecomeback.com

CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule

Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Michigan#Cmu#Central Michigan#Concussion#Mac#Mid American Conference#Chippewas#Emu
insideevs.com

Report: Gotion Might Build EV Battery Plant In Michigan

A new battery gigafactory might be built in Michigan, according to an application submitted to the state by The Right Place - West Michigan's economic development agency. Automotive News reports that Gotion, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is planning a $2.36 billion investment, which would result in 2,350 new jobs. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches

DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
DETROIT, MI
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
Recycling Today

Novelis opens $35M facility in Michigan

Novelis, a sustainable aluminum producer and recycler based in Atlanta, has opened a Customer Solution Center (CSC) in Novi, Michigan. The $35 million facility is part of the company’s network of CSCs, which are designed to speed the development of aluminum solutions through collaboration between the company, its customers and other companies across the supply chain.
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy