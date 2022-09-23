ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offers suicide prevention services

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month. This month in West Alabama, The Tuscaloosa Veterans Administration Medical Center is doing more to reach out to a group that is struggling when it comes to suicide. In 2020, 152 Alabama veterans committed suicide. The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center wants...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
wbrc.com

Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210. Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City Schools#Linus Covid#General Health#Uab#School Of Public Health#Hepa
AL.com

Engineer Arthur Williams builds Birmingham teens for success

On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham cancer survivor pushing for research funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman is pushing for more cancer funding after losing several family members to the disease and even battling it herself. Kimberly Alexander is one of several Alabamians who gathered at our nation’s capitol this month asking for Congress to make cancer research a priority.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard

HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy