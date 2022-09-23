ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
Swanton @ Liberty Center Football

LIBERTY CENTER – The Tigers scored all their points in the first half to move to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL after the 42-0 win. UP NEXT: September 30 – Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) at Delta (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Swanton 0 0 0 0 –...
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Perkins Township Police Chief passes away

SANDUSKY – Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald has passed away, his department announced late Friday night. According the Perkins Township Police Department’s post on the social media, they said that their chief passed away Friday evening from “what appears to be of natural causes.”. “Chief Donald...
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
Lake takes Black and Gold championship

PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes

Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month

The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
