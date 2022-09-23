Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ Liberty Center Football
LIBERTY CENTER – The Tigers scored all their points in the first half to move to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL after the 42-0 win. UP NEXT: September 30 – Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) at Delta (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Swanton 0 0 0 0 –...
13abc.com
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
13abc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
thevillagereporter.com
Attorney General Yost Gives ProMedica Seven Days To Make Payment It Owes University Of Toledo’s Medical School
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — With the future of the University of Toledo’s medical school at stake, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has warned ProMedica Health System that it has a week to make at least one of the two payments it owes the school under an academic affiliation agreement or face a lawsuit from the state.
huroninsider.com
Perkins Township Police Chief passes away
SANDUSKY – Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald has passed away, his department announced late Friday night. According the Perkins Township Police Department’s post on the social media, they said that their chief passed away Friday evening from “what appears to be of natural causes.”. “Chief Donald...
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
13abc.com
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like a lot of businesses, veterinary clinics here at home and across the country are hiring. Humane Ohio is one of them. The staff shortage at the low-cost spay/neuter clinic has led to a big backlog when it comes to getting an appointment right now. Thousands...
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
sent-trib.com
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes
Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
bgindependentmedia.org
ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month
The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
