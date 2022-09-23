Read full article on original website
Sioux City's Briar Cliff unveils homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Bernardo Torres and Kennedy Andersen were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2022 Homecoming king and queen during coronation ceremonies on Sept. 20. Torres, a native of Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, is a senior majoring in business administration and marketing. He is a team captain for men’s soccer team, a member of the Cliff Singers, and an employee at the Briar Cliff coffee shop, Charged.
Downtown Sioux City tailgate set for Saturday
To kick off the football season, downtown Sioux City officials will sponsor a tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Jones streets. Ten-foot outdoor screens will display college football games all day long while guests will enjoy tailgate food, drinks, cornhole tournaments, and live music from Damon Datson.
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City native Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse talks about turning 110-years-old
Sioux City native Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who will turn 110 on Oct. 4, talks about growing up in Sioux City during an interview. She now lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her daughter.
Sioux City schools begin superintendent search
SIOUX CITY – The process of finding a new Sioux City school superintendent has officially begun. The district school board held its first public meeting with the superintendent search firm GR Recruiting on Tuesday night. The meeting was an opportunity for the board to plan the search process timelines, public meetings and other search details.
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
Sioux City School District sees success with recruitment stipends
SIOUX CITY — Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
Iowa fertilizer sales up 14%, despite rising costs
Iowa's 2022 fertilizer sales were up nearly 14 percent from 2021 — surprising given farmers' complaints they would have to ration fertilizer this year due to rising costs. Just like Americans once rushed out to buy toilet paper because of feared price hikes and shortages, farmers stocked up on fertilizer last fall, according to Chad Hart, an Iowa State University economics professor and crop market specialist.
Council green-lights development agreement for truck and trailer dealership
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a development agreement Monday with the nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership. Thompson Equipment Co., which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, plans to establish a location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The project, represents a capital investment of nearly $6.7 million.
WATCH NOW: Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton talks about his message at a Sioux City campaign stop
Ryan Melton, Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, talks about his message before a campaign stop Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at a Siouxland Progressing Women meeting at Famous Dave's restaurant in Sioux City. Melton is campaigning to unseat Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
WATCH NOW: Authorities search Missouri River after report of person jumping from train bridge
South Sioux City police and rescue workers search the Missouri River from the banks of the Flatwater Crossing development in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The rescue workers were responding to a report of a person who had jumped into the river from the train bridge.
MercyOne spokeswoman says Sioux City hospital in "full compliance" with CMS vaccination requirements
SIOUX CITY — In a statement released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said the Sioux City hospital is in "full compliance" with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements for COVID-19 vaccination of staff. Documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website indicated...
Arizona man gets 5-year prison sentence for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
There's more to fall plants than mums in Nebraska
Fall is considered a great time for planting as soils remain warm, temperatures are cooling and weed pressure is less, says Dana Freeman of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. As you consider what tree, shrub or perennial to add to your landscape, she says, think about including one that...
MINI: Disturbing Fact!
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. She is a lifelong educator who will work together to support our schools and our freedoms. Help keep Jackie in the IA Senate working for us! -- Donna Marsh, Sioux City.
Leeds Elementary students have bountiful harvest from garden
SIOUX CITY — Third-grade students at Leeds Elementary got the opportunity to harvest vegetables from their garden Tuesday in preparation for their fall festival. Students excitedly picked carrots, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, and more. So far, the garden has produced more than 350 pounds of vegetables, which will be used to cook meals for their fall festival in November.
Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
