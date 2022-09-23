Read full article on original website
What makes autumn leaves change color?
Fall is officially here, which means the leaves will change from green to shades of red, yellow, and orange. Buy why exactly does this annual event take place?
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they’re perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds – a behaviour known as “mobbing”. We conducted a study investigating some of the possible factors that influence mobbing. We were interested in whether access to human food left on plates at cafes, or a high nectar supply thanks to planted gardens, might give urban miners extra energy and time to mob other species more often. We...
3 Steps To Keep Your Mums Lasting Longer
You’ve bought your mums for the fall season and have them beautifully displayed on your front patio. Now a week later, the blooms are starting to die off and you realize all that is left is a green, round plant. Do you pinch them off and hopefully new buds will start? Do you leave the old buds on the plant? Did you overwater? With more questions than answers, we decided to research this common fall conundrum. Below are some expert tips to keep your mums blooming throughout the fall season.
Everything You Need To Know To Cut Down Trees In Your Yard
Why cut down trees in your yard in the first place? There are quite a few reasons to tackle the project. Perhaps your dream sunroom has all of the perfect windows, the best seating for sipping coffee, and you long to soak up the sun, but is your view blocked by towering trees that started out small? Often homeowners opt for a yard with fewer trees and more sun. Or perhaps you want to replace your current trees with something with flowers or even fruit.
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss has been a sensitive topic within the gardening community for years. It's a substrate used in almost every type of bagged soil you can find in garden centers worldwide, but there are some controversial conversations around its harvesting methods. Peat moss is decayed sphagnum moss, and most of the supply in the United States is sourced from bogs in Canada, according to Bay Hay & Feed. It has a fantastic ability to keep a potted plant moist while also keeping the moisture off the roots and causing root rot. These forgiving attributes mean this substrate eases the worries of most plant lovers and protects them from the dangers of over or underwatering their plant and killing it.
5 Flowers To Plant In Your Garden For An Instant Pick-Me-Up
Flowers are beautiful to look at and most offer a pleasant scent as well, making them a great, natural way to boost your mood — and instantly lift your spirits.
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
How Often Should You Water Succulents?
Whoever said that succulents are super easy to grow indoors has clearly never overwatered a succulent before and it shows. Contrary to popular belief, these common houseplants can be tricky for many plant lovers to keep happy indoors. However, once you get the hang of caring for them, succulents truly can be very hardy and forgiving houseplants. The trick is understanding what they need and how to give it to them. So before you go accidentally overwatering that beautiful new succulent you just brought home, here’s what you need to know about how often you should be watering succulents grown indoors.
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
Plants.com Has Released a Festive Fall Collection
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing quite like watching leaves change color each fall, but bringing autumn to your home garden is arguably the next best thing. If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, Plants.com has released a fall collection designed to bring seasonal coziness to your front door.
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
Cool Weather Gardening
The post Cool Weather Gardening appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Dollar Tree Hack – Hair Bun Donut Pumpkins
This fall craft shows you how to take a dollar tree hair bun donut and turn it into a festive fall pumpkin. Use these fall pumpkins as decorations or as a centrepiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table.
Unclog Your Toilet Without a Plunger (It's Way Easier Than You Think)
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Clogged toilet? Put down that plunger. It's possible to fix it while avoiding all of the gross drips and splashes that come with attempting to do so with a plunger -- and it's a better, cleaner, easier way.
Here's How Often You Should Mow Your Lawn
Whether big or small, know that your lawn benefits from regular TLC. And, it will remain in top condition if you know just how to take care of and maintain it.
No-carve floral stenciled pumpkins: a cute fall craft for gourds big and small
Looking for a fun way to jazz up your pumpkin display this year? Try my no-carve way of stenciling pumpkins for a super easy and fun (not to mention inexpensive) craft that all the family can get involved with. A little paint and a fun stencil design can add a...
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Fall-obsessed dog jumping into leaves is the best thing you’ll see today
If you've been dreaming of cardigan season and pumpkin spice lattes since mid-summer, then this fall-obsessed dog who loves jumping into leaves might just be your spiritual animal. Turns out it's not just us humans who find fall so enthralling, one pup known simply as Dog Named Stella to her...
