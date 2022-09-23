Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
ksl.com
'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
gastronomicslc.com
New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know
As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
kslnewsradio.com
“Mini-bottles” could return to Utah state liquor stores
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (ABS) is proposing the sale of 50ml size “mini-bottles” in Utah’s state-run liquor stores. A hearing on the proposal will be held Tuesday, Sep. 27, and the public is invited to participate. The 50ml bottles or “mini-bottles”...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
kjzz.com
Drought conditions improve across Utah compared to same time last year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said drought conditions across Utah have improved over this time last year. However, all of the state is still experiencing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there are five levels of drought: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional. The most recent...
ksl.com
Lao-American Buddhist Monks Council gathers in Utah for 1st time at celebration of new temple
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lao-American Buddhist Monks Council held its annual general conference at the Utah Capitol for the first time in history on Thursday. Monks in the council came from across the nation to gather in the Capitol building with members of the Buddhist community in Utah to celebrate the construction of the new Wat Lao Buddharam Buddhist temple located in West Valley City. This temple is the largest Buddhist temple in the state.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America
(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
ksl.com
6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
saltlakemagazine.com
Where to Get Pho and Ramen in Utah
As nights grow longer and temperatures drop, warm, hearty soups are the definition of comfort food. While there is always a place in our hearts for a classic, meat-and-potatoes-filled Irish stew, this fall we’re looking across the globe for something to warm our bellies. Both pho and ramen have evolved from regional street foods to global phenomena—it seems like every SLC neighborhood now has its own ramen bar or pho restaurant. Here’s a bit of history behind each dish and where to get it in Utah.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah. Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
