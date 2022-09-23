Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
MySanAntonio
Companies turning to auctions to source equipment
Companies hindered by supply chain woes are increasingly turning to auctions to obtain needed equipment. “Companies are doing the best they can to find the right, low-mileage equipment,” said Terry Dickerson, chief executive officer of Machinery Auctioneers. Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, he said an auction his company...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: El Paso Andress vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland and El Paso Andress battled it out this evening at Astound Broadband Stadium. Watch the highlights here.
Local resident runs into problems with solar panels
MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
yourbasin.com
Parking lot scams happening in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High goes wire to wire in big win
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa High Bronchos (3-2) take down the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes (3-2) leading the game from start to finish winning 35-14. A pair of first quarter Jaylien Jones touchdown passes helped push the Bronchos’ lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and Odessa never looked back. Jones finish […]
Ector county judge helps out local woman
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local Judge Tracey Scown took action after she saw a woman with a toddler pushing a grocery cart down the street. Judge Scown found out the woman was not allowed to get on an EZ rider bus. “I just feel like any time there’s an opportunity we’re all here to help […]
Late Midland rapper celebrated with posthumous album release
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Charles Young would have turned 42-years-old on Friday. In June, Charles was killed in a car crash on Front Street. On Friday night, Charles’ family celebrated his Heavenly birthday at Centennial Park in Midland with a balloon release. Charles was a rapper, who went by the stage name “Crowdpleeza.” To his […]
cbs7.com
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon. Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Police say that the shooting initially started as a...
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
Burglary suspicions in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
cbs7.com
Bi-annual Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event begins today
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. The event brings Midland and Odessa parents and moms together, giving them the chance to shop for children’s items at a fraction of the retail price. “It doesn’t get...
West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest. This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
OPD investigating shooting in parking lot of Music City Mall
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Music City Mall. An OPD spokesperson said there was a fight in the parking lot of Music City Mall on Saturday night. One person was shot. That unknown individual was taken to MCH. Their current condition is unknown. Officers are on scene investigating, […]
Midland County Commissioner, Luis Sanchez, arrested for DWI
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez is being charged with driving while intoxicated. Jail records show that he was arrested Friday and is still behind bars pending disposition. The Midland County Judge, Terry Johnson released a statement Friday saying, “First, we want to assure the community that all Midland County officials […]
Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
Intruder arrested at elementary school in Texas
A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into a Texas elementary school early Monday morning.
cbs7.com
Odessa Police: ECISD taking precautions after concerning social media post
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A social media post circulating recently has many concerned. Odessa Police Department says ECISD police became aware of this post last Wednesday, and immediately began an investigation and notified the family of the boy who was named so that everyone involved could take precautions. So far,...
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
cbs7.com
Andrews Homecoming Court breaks barriers
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It looks and sounds like a typical West Texas Homecoming parade. In Andrews, the cheerleaders choose the Homecoming King nominees, and the football players choose the Homecoming Queen nominees. That’s where the Mustangs decided to take a page out of a new playbook. “I was...
