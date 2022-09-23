ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vinemont sweeps J.B. Pennington at home

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

VINEMONT, Ala. — The Vinemont Lady Eagles hosted the J.B. Pennington Lady Tigers in Thursday night volleyball action, and the Lady Eagles defended their home court with a 3-0 sweep over Pennington.

Vinemont 25 – Pennington 11 (First Set)

The score was tied at two early on in the first set, but it didn’t take long for Vinemont to separate themselves from Pennington. Four straight aces from Maggie Burks gave the Lady Eagles a 6-2 lead. Abby Young collected a trio of aces of her own and she added a kill as well and that made it 11-3. A Burks kill, followed by back-to-back points from Jazmin Garcia pushed the Lady Eagle lead to 17-7. Vinemont continued to add on to their lead as a Brooklyn Knott ace made it 21-7 and Young collected the final two points of the set, including the set-winning point, as the Lady Eagles ended up rolling to a 25-11 win over the Lady Tigers.

Young finished with three aces, a pair of kills, and a trio of points for Vinemont. Burks added four aces and a kill. Garcia ended up with a pair of points. Knott added an ace and Jana Harbison collected a point.

Vinemont 25 – Pennington 10 (Second Set)

Vinemont couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second set as points by Young and Burks, plus a pair of aces from Garcia, helped them jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead. Later on, Burks collected consecutive aces to push their lead to 13-1. Pennington would cut it to 15-7 later on in the second set, but Vinemont didn’t let them get any closer after that as kills by Knott, Harbison, and Garcia increased their lead to 23-8. Young finished off the second set with an ace and the Lady Eagles went up 2-0 after their dominating 25-10 win over the Lady Tigers.

Young finished with a pair of aces, a kill, and three points for Vinemont. Burks added three points and a pair of aces. Garcia ended up with a pair of aces and a kill. Knott and Harbison each collected a kill.

Vinemont 25 – Pennington 11 (Third Set)

The third set was close early on as Pennington held a slim 4-3 lead, but Vinemont got three straight points to take a 6-4 lead. Just like in the first set, the Lady Eagles quickly pulled away from the Lady Tigers with a huge run. Burks added a pair of points and a kill, Knott collected a pair of aces, and Harbison got a point of her own as Vinemont pushed their lead to 13-5. Later on, a Young kill made it 18-7 and Burks added an ace to make it 20-9. The Lady Tigers cut it to 22-11, but Vinemont got the final three points of the set as Harbison finished things off with a kill as the Lady Eagles completed their sweep of Pennington in dominating fashion, 25-11.

Burks finished with an ace, a pair of kills, and three points for Vinemont. Young added a pair of kills and two points. Knott ended up with a pair of aces and a kill, while Harbison added a kill and a pair of points.

Vinemont will host a tournament on Saturday and their next regular-season tri-match will be next Thursday as they will travel to Whitesburg Christian to take on the Lady Warriors and the Alabama School of Cyber Technology.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cold Springs Eagles, Lady Eagles claim wins at Kudzu Hills Invitational

BREMEN, Ala. – Cold Springs High School hosted the annual Kudzu Hills Invitational Saturday morning, and the hometown Eagles ran well enough to earn both the boys’ and girls’ titles in the 1A-2A division. Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris and Ethan Edgeworth also claimed individual championships for the Eagles after posting times of 20:20.38 and 16:00.66 respectively. The Eagles and Lady Eagles filled out most of the remaining top 10 positions too. Jayden Allred (2nd), Justin Caffee (3rd), Josiah Walker (4th), Sage Nelson (6th) and Blake Belcher (8th) each collected top 10 finishes and in the girls’ race, Paizley Whitlow (2nd), Macie...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Youth Football Week 6 scoring recap

BREMEN, Ala. — There are now three weeks left to go in the regular season, and there were some huge games going on around the local area regarding who will get in the playoffs. The Cold Springs Eagles hosted the Fairview Aggies, the West Point Warriors traveled to take on the Cullman Bearcats, the Hanceville Bulldogs hosted the Good Hope Raiders, and the Vinemont Eagles traveled to take on the Holly Pond Broncos Fairview Aggies at Cold Springs Eagles  Fireplug: Aggies 26 – Eagles 6 Wee-Wee: Aggies 8 – Eagles 6 (OT) West Point Warriors at Cullman Bearcats  Fireplug: Bearcats 44 – Warriors 0 Wee-Wee: Bearcats...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Cold Springs handles Shoals Christian on the road 48-20

FLORENCE, Ala. – After falling to Locust Fork at home a week ago, the Cold Springs Eagles hit the road Friday night and came back with a big win. The Eagles traveled to play the Flame of Shoals Christian Friday night and they scored early and often on their way to a 48-20 win. The Eagles got on the board first with a scoring run by Josh Winfrey and a pass from Tucker Philbeck to Dillan Smith added the two-point conversion to make it an 8-0 game early in the opening period. Shoals Christian struck back on its first play following...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Hanceville drops OT heartbreaker at Lawrence County 17-14

MOULTON, Ala. – Hanceville traveled to Lawrence County for a non-region battle Friday night and four quarters weren’t enough to settle things between these two squads. The game went into overtime locked at 14 but the Red Devils were able to edge out the Bulldogs in the added time to claim a hard-fought, 17-14 win over Hanceville. The Bulldogs struck first when quarterback Zach Campbell connected with L.J. Smith through the air for a 20-yard touchdown and Dylan Lazzaro’s extra point made it a 7-0 game late in the first quarter. Hanceville went into the second quarter leading 7-0 but the...
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Pennington, AL
City
Brooklyn, AL
City
Vinemont, AL
Vinemont, AL
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: No. 8 Arab falls to Fort Payne 21-0

ARAB, Ala. – The eighth-ranked, undefeated Arab Knights looked to keep their perfect record intact against the Fort Payne Wildcats on homecoming night. Unfortunately for the Arab faithful, it was the Wildcats that would get the win as they ended up shutting out the Knights 21-0, handing them their first loss of the season. Arab started out on defense and forced a three-and-out. The Knights started out throwing the ball on its opening series as Aidan Cox found Drew Puccio for nine yards and a first down. Cox added a 12-yard pass to Brody McCain and a 12-yard strike to Spencer...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Over 150 seniors participate in inaugural Senior Cornhole Baseball Tournament

CULLMAN, Ala. – Sixteen teams of competitive senior citizens played their way through the brackets of the inaugural Senior Cornhole Baseball Tournament at Cullman First Church of the Nazarene Thursday, Sept. 23, with the Lakers team from the Cullman Senior Center coming out on top. Hanceville Senior Center players were runners-up.  The game is played similarly to typical cornhole with a few exceptions. Each hole on the board denotes different bases or foul balls. Three chairs are set up at each base and the batter walks to the appropriate base with each hit. The ingenious modifications promote senior wellness with functional...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: West Point falls to Douglas at home 49-21

WEST POINT, Ala. – The Douglas Eagles visited the West Point Warriors Friday evening, and it was an exciting game full of big plays but unfortunately for the home crowd, the Eagles spoiled the Warriors homecoming celebrations with a 49-21 victory. Douglas won the toss and deferred to the second half. West Point receives the kickoff only to be trapped at their own 2-yard line. The Warriors only managed to move the ball up to their 7-yard line. Facing fourth and six, the Warriors try to punt the ball away. The Eagles came storming through the line, blocked the punt and recover the...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Holly Pond drops matchup at Glencoe 54-20

GLENCOE, Ala. – After falling to Southeastern in a wild, 57-53 shootout at home last week, the Holly Pond Broncos were back on the road Friday night for a non-region matchup at Glencoe. The Broncos led the way 14-13 early in the first half but the Yellow Jackets responded with 27 unanswered points to take commanding lead before pulling away to win it 54-20. After a pair of quick scores, Holly Pond led Glencoe 14-13 midway through the opening quarter, but the Yellow Jackets answered quickly, taking a 26-14 lead early in the second. Glencoe was able to find the end...
GLENCOE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Sweeps#Warriors
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison rallies to top Good Hope 30-28 in OT

ADDISON, Ala. – Addison hosted the 4A Good Hope Raiders at lovely A.G. Hicks Stadium and the game didn’t disappoint anyone in the packed house. Addison won in overtime 30-28 in a game of two halves. The first quarter ended with no score as both teams moved the ball, but neither could score as the drives would be stopped on downs or a turnover. Good Hope had a Tucker Malin, will Good Hope ever run out of Malins, 72-yard punt return for a touchdown called back on a penalty. The second quarter was a different matter as the visiting Raiders dominated the Bulldogs. Good...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Zakary Brock Stewart

Zakary Brock Stewart, age 22, of Hanceville, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Zakary was born June 1, 2000. A visitation for Zakary will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2 p.m., 1901 2nd Avenue, N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. An interment will occur Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Hanceville, Alabama.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Elizabeth Gable Twilley

Elizabeth Gable Twilley, age 90, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Elizabeth was born Feb. 3, 1932. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband: Olene Franklin Twilley. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters: Connie Twilley, Marietta GA, Cynthia Tabor (Jay), Vinemont AL, Charlotte Marcum (Craig) Venice FL, Carla Twilley, Venice FL; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of friends, family members and loved ones.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wilda Rochell Williams

Wilda Rochell Williams, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She went on to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends. Wilda was a caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who deeply loved her children. She was a very skillful nurse and blessed many with her labor. She loved her flowers, especially her roses, cooking and crocheting. She and Joe were members of the Church of God. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 24,...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Etna Ruth Rigsby

Etna Ruth (Pittman) Rigsby, age 89, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Etna was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Crane Hill, Alabama to Carl Glenn and Vassie Elizabeth Sinyard Pittman. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 62 years: Paul W. Rigsby; sister: Dwynell Pittman Speakman; brothers: Lelton Pittman and Adrian Pittman. Etna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making a home for her family in the various locations where Paul was stationed in the Air Force. She remained young at heart and enjoyed entertaining friends and family, decorating...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Saint Bernard hosting classical guitar concert Sept. 25

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School will host classical guitarist Giovanni De Chiaro this Sunday, Sept. 25.  The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Abbey Church and all are invited.  Preceding the guitar concert, Saint Bernard Prep School’s Jazz Band, under the direction Mr. Jonathon Farley, will perform “What a Wonderful World,” followed by the Middle School Choir singing “Glorious” by David Archuleta. The High School Choir, along with De Chiaro, will sing “Come, Worship the Lord.” St. Bernard student and cellist, Jack Janaszak, will perform a duet with De Chiaro, “Minuet in G,” by J.S....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

99-year-old veteran James Carson honored at Arab’s homecoming

ARAB, Ala. – Friday night was homecoming for the Arabian Knights but before they kicked things off, both crowds were in for a special treat. There was a very special guest who joined the team captains and officials at the coin toss: 99-year-old Army veteran James Carson. He began his military career in 1943 while being assigned to the Fighting 69th Infantry Division. It was formed in Hattiesburg, MS in 1943 and deployed to England in December 1944. In late January 1945, the Fighting 69th landed at the French port of Le Havre and quickly advanced into Belgium in support of the...
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rodney Dylan Witcher

Rodney Dylan “Rooster” Witcher, 53, of Cullman passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1969, in Huntsville, Alabama. He is survived by his mother: Barbara Witcher; brother: Shawn (Felicia) Witcher; nieces: Ashlon Witcher and Addilon Witcher; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father: Jon Gary Witcher. The funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Johnny Darrell Phillips

Johnny Darrell Phillips, age 66, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Johnny was born March 26, 1956. He is survived by his son: Johnny Darrell Phillips Jr. “Jay”; and his sister: Maxine Fuller. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later time.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Council approves annexations

CULLMAN, Ala. – The West Point Town Council on Monday approved the annexations of two properties into the town limits: the properties of residents Peggy Byrum and Rebecca Davis. It also held the first reading of an annexation request for the property of Terry Parker. The council heard from Muntingh Hamman with LED Capital, which recently installed stadium lights at ball fields one, two and four. Another set of lights for the walking trail should be shipped within the week. “The lights will be shipped in the next five to six days. It is projected to arrive the 17th of October. We...
WEST POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Whitt Wray

Homegoing service for Bro. Whitt Wray, age 67, of Vinemont, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Pylant and Richard Roberts officiating; Interment in Eva Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Wray passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Somerville, Alabama, to Morgan Grady Wray and Fannie Gertrude Wray. He was a pastor for 45 years at various places in Morgan and Cullman counties. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: McCoy Wray; sister: Martha Gravatt; and one grandchild. Survivors include his wife: Edith Wray; daughters: Melina (Brandon) Pylant and Elisha (Bengi) Terry; grandchildren: Aaron Pylant, Bethany Pylant, Jay (Sarah) Terry, Ashley Terry, Presley Terry, and Brooklyn Terry; great-grandchildren: Brooks Terry and Keaton Terry; brothers: W. D. Wray, James Wray, and Vann Wray; sisters: Myra Patterson and Judy Atkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy