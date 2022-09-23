PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vinemont sweeps J.B. Pennington at home

VINEMONT, Ala. — The Vinemont Lady Eagles hosted the J.B. Pennington Lady Tigers in Thursday night volleyball action, and the Lady Eagles defended their home court with a 3-0 sweep over Pennington.

Vinemont 25 – Pennington 11 (First Set)

The score was tied at two early on in the first set, but it didn’t take long for Vinemont to separate themselves from Pennington. Four straight aces from Maggie Burks gave the Lady Eagles a 6-2 lead. Abby Young collected a trio of aces of her own and she added a kill as well and that made it 11-3. A Burks kill, followed by back-to-back points from Jazmin Garcia pushed the Lady Eagle lead to 17-7. Vinemont continued to add on to their lead as a Brooklyn Knott ace made it 21-7 and Young collected the final two points of the set, including the set-winning point, as the Lady Eagles ended up rolling to a 25-11 win over the Lady Tigers.

Young finished with three aces, a pair of kills, and a trio of points for Vinemont. Burks added four aces and a kill. Garcia ended up with a pair of points. Knott added an ace and Jana Harbison collected a point.

Vinemont 25 – Pennington 10 (Second Set)

Vinemont couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second set as points by Young and Burks, plus a pair of aces from Garcia, helped them jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead. Later on, Burks collected consecutive aces to push their lead to 13-1. Pennington would cut it to 15-7 later on in the second set, but Vinemont didn’t let them get any closer after that as kills by Knott, Harbison, and Garcia increased their lead to 23-8. Young finished off the second set with an ace and the Lady Eagles went up 2-0 after their dominating 25-10 win over the Lady Tigers.

Young finished with a pair of aces, a kill, and three points for Vinemont. Burks added three points and a pair of aces. Garcia ended up with a pair of aces and a kill. Knott and Harbison each collected a kill.

Vinemont 25 – Pennington 11 (Third Set)

The third set was close early on as Pennington held a slim 4-3 lead, but Vinemont got three straight points to take a 6-4 lead. Just like in the first set, the Lady Eagles quickly pulled away from the Lady Tigers with a huge run. Burks added a pair of points and a kill, Knott collected a pair of aces, and Harbison got a point of her own as Vinemont pushed their lead to 13-5. Later on, a Young kill made it 18-7 and Burks added an ace to make it 20-9. The Lady Tigers cut it to 22-11, but Vinemont got the final three points of the set as Harbison finished things off with a kill as the Lady Eagles completed their sweep of Pennington in dominating fashion, 25-11.

Burks finished with an ace, a pair of kills, and three points for Vinemont. Young added a pair of kills and two points. Knott ended up with a pair of aces and a kill, while Harbison added a kill and a pair of points.

Vinemont will host a tournament on Saturday and their next regular-season tri-match will be next Thursday as they will travel to Whitesburg Christian to take on the Lady Warriors and the Alabama School of Cyber Technology.

