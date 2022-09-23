ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Hudgens signs deal to become celebrity ambassador for online sports betting operator BetMGM

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens was named as a celebrity brand ambassador for BetMGM on Thursday and will appear in upcoming campaigns for the sports betting operator.

The 33-year-old actress also will be featured in promotions and on social media for BetMGM's iGaming and casino platforms, according to a press release.

'Vanessa Hudgens is extremely gifted and will be instrumental in BetMGM’s ongoing evolution as an entertainment company,' said Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer, in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feMri_0i6jhSRY00
Brand ambassador: Vanessa Hudgens, shown earlier this month in New York City, was named as a celebrity brand ambassador for BetMGM on Thursday and will appear in upcoming campaigns for the sports betting operator

'We look forward to the partnership and her support in our goal of reaching new audiences in unique and engaging ways,' he added.

The signing of the California native comes amid an expensive ballot-initiative campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to the nation's most populous state.

There are two sports betting questions on the November ballot and the campaign is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in US history at about $400 million and counting.

Proposition 27 is backed by BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel and other national sports betting operators. The proposal would change state law to allow online sports betting for adults over the Internet and on phones or other mobile devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cejuR_0i6jhSRY00
Talented actress: The 33-year-old actress, shown in July in Italy, also will be featured in promotions and on social media for BetMGM's iGaming and casino platforms, according to a press release

A rival proposal backed by many Native American tribes, Proposition 26, would let people wager on sporting events in person at retail locations - casinos operated by tribes and the state's four licensed horse racing tracks.

Vanessa and her good friend Ashley Benson, 32, recently launched their own Margalicious Margarits line in partnership with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

They also teamed up with actress Rosario Dawson, 43, to create the margarita line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wN2Mc_0i6jhSRY00
Margarita line: Vanessa, shown last month on Instagram, recently launched her own Margalicious Margarits line in partnership Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson and Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Vanessa, Ashley and Rosario recently opened up to People about their business venture together and their long-lasting friendship.

'These are women that I love and admire,' Vanessa said. 'I knew that we would be such a great team to put our heads together and create something that we're really proud of and excited about.'

Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years after becoming acquainted when they crossed paths in acting classes and Rosario said the entertainment industry brought the three of them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkjLc_0i6jhSRY00
Hollywood star: The California native, shown as Rizzo during rehearsal for Grease: Live in 2016, was signed by BetMGM amid an expensive ballot-initiative campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to the nation's most populous state

