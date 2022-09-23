ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco is considered the best coffee city in America, according to WalletHub

By Iman Palm
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OJMH_0i6jh1wQ00

According to Wallet Hub, San Francisco is the best coffee city in America.

The personal finance website used 12 factors to determine which major city in the U.S. could secure the No. 1 spot.

The 12 factors were converted to a point system ranging from 7.14 points to 14.29 points and calculated to 100 points.  San Francisco scored 63.53 points out of 100.

The Wallet Hub survey considered factors like the average price of coffee and cappuccinos within the city, the number of coffee shops and donut shops and the number of coffee-centric events, like coffee fest.

These are the best burger joints in Bakersfield, according to Yelp reviews

Other California cities earned a spot on the list as well.

Sacramento secured the ninth spot earning 56.73 points, San Diego secured the 13th spot earning 55.07 points and Long Beach secured the 14th spot by gaining 54.78 points.

Los Angeles trailed behind Chicago and earned the 16th spot by earning 53.23 points.

San Bernardino placed the lowest out of the California cities, earning 26.53 points, thus making the 95th spot.

The entire list can be viewed here .

Wallet hub has compiled lists ranking the happiest cities , the worst-run major cities and the best states to have a child in.

The website has unveiled different categories for its 2022’s Best Places periodically.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Whispers & The Dramatics

102.9 KBLX has your chance to see The Whispers & The Dramatics. ENTER BELOW for a chance to win tickets to see The Whispers & The Dramatics:. Online Contest Entry Period: 09/23/2022 at 12:00am through 10/16/2022 at 11:59pm. Prize: Fifteen (15) winners will receive two (2) tickets to The Whispers & The Dramatics on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Paramount Theatre, Oakland, Calif. Tickets are valid for Saturday, November 19, 2022 ONLY. ARV $49.98 Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 10/17/2022 at approximately 12:00pm. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area who reside in one of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: The Oldest Living Californian, an Oakland Resident, Has Died

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]. The oldest...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Coffee Shops#United States#Food Drink#Travel Info#What To Do#Coffee Info#Wallet Hub#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four

OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Deadly Shooting Tied to Attempted Robbery of Brinks Armored Truck in Oakland: Police

One person is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting tied to an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy