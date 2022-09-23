Philipsburg-Osceola students collect donations for Hunger Awareness Month

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elementary students from Philipsburg-Osceola School District are giving back to fight hunger.

Both Philipsburg Elementary and Osceola-Mills Elementary are collecting money and food items throughout the month of September to highlight Hunger Awareness Month.

Students brought in over 3,000 non-perishables and raised $558 in funds.

“Poverty is a big thing in our area and in our counties right now, so we felt like this could be a good thing to help raise awareness,” Philipsburg Elementary Principal Justin Fye said.

All donations and funds will be given to the Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program.

“I think that it’s important to show that it doesn’t matter your age, how big or small you are, that you can make a difference in someone’s life,” Osceola-Mills Principal Chera Mason said.

The two elementary principals were slimed by students at an assembly to celebrate the achievement.

