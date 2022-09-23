Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
WNDU
Man killed in S.R. 933 crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, law enforcement was called to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road. The initial investigation found that...
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man, 42, killed after being struck by vehicle on SR 933
A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in South Bend. The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, on State Road 933 near the Hampton Inn. The victim was identified as Tosh Alan Mason, 42, of South Bend, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
22 WSBT
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
abc57.com
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
abc57.com
Intersection of First, Spring streets closed beginning September 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of First and Spring streets will be closed beginning Monday for street improvements. The intersection will be closed until October 7. Signs will be in place acknowledging the closure. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
22 WSBT
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
WNDU
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
WNDU
SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are one month away from the annual South Bend Police Department’s “Cops and Goblins” event at Four Winds Field!. The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free tickets for this event are now available at several locations across the city.
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Decatur Road in Volinia Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Decatur Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 4:30 a.m., deputies were called to Decatur Road, north of Dutch Settlement Road, for the crash. At the scene, emergency personnel found one vehicle overturned...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Driver dies after Michigan City police chase ends in crash, according to State Police
An Illinois man is dead after a police chase apparently ended with a crash into a high school football stadium in Michigan City. Indiana State Police say it began around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, when city police officers noticed a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. Police say the driver refused to stop, and the pursuit continued onto southbound Washington Street.
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI
The suspect was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, records show.
Comments / 3