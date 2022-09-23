ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, SC

Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum

By Sophia Radebaugh
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XkP0_0i6jgDuc00

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Efforts to save a historic house in the Upstate are underway.

Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house. It’s been unused for about four years, but now, it’ll soon serve the community in a new way.

There’s more than meets the eye for the rustic white home.

Standing tall since 1908, it was built as the first Young Women’s Christian Association shelter in the state of South Carolina.

YWCA’s were built to house single women who worked in mills.

Then in the 50’s a lot of mills shut down, including the Piedmont Manufacturing Company.

“The mills sold all of the houses and stopped using the YWCA,” Chairwoman of Piedmont Historical Preservation Society, Anne Peden said.

An Upstate family then bought the house.

“This one was purchased by the Oliver family in 1954, and the children were raised here, the 4 children were raised here,” Peden said.

Members of the family lived in the home until 2018.

For four years the building has been sitting there, empty, slowly deteriorating.

However, the Piedmont Historical Preservation Society saw the value of the home.

“This is our story, this is the story of the Upstate,” Peden said. “It’s such a historic building.”

Using grant money and funds from a private donor, Steve and Susan Bichel, the preservation society bought it.

The intention is to turn it into a museum that will showcase the history of textile mills in the area, and their contribution to the local economy.

“We’re going to be able to pull all of this together and continuously have rotating displays,” Peden said. “It’s not going to be a stagnant thing.”

It will also teach younger generations about what made the Upstate what it is today.

“We’re going to bring in school groups, we’re going to open it up to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to learn about textile history in the Upstate,” Peden said.

The preservation society said they’re aiming to finish the house by next summer.

Preservers are still looking for private donors to help fund the project. Click here to give.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. After moving from Florida and longing for the fall season, I have officially fallen for fall in Greenville, SC! There are an overwhelming list of resources of things families can enjoy in the fall season here, so I wanted to create a running list for the activities that we experience in person. My favorite scripture verse tied to the season of fall is Eccelesiates 3:1: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piedmont, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program

Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood city and county firefighters sign automatic aid agreement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County signed an agreement on Friday to provide aid in fire services. The agreement, scheduled to become active on Nov. 1, allows Greenwood County firefighters to instantly respond with a crew if there is a structure fire within city limits. City firefighters can also respond to county structure fire calls within the four adjacent fire districts to city limits.
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic House#Economy#Christian Association#Ywca
WYFF4.com

Upstate Girl Scouts dig for answers in centuries-old mystery

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Troop 1967 is looking to solve a cemetery mystery and honor enslaved African Americans who died here. Bethel Cemetery in Simpsonville has been sitting quietly next to Bethel United Methodist Church for over 200 years. And now, a single marker has caught the attention...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Are aqua sweeps allowed on Lake Murray?

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If you haven't heard of them, aqua sweeps are tools that some locals buy and use here on Lake Murray to get rid of the overgrowth, the muck and the debris. They're devices that weigh about 75 pounds. It makes big waves underwater to...
POLITICS
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Tasty As Fit in Greenville closes due to 'labor issues'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing up shop. Tasty As Fit, a grab-n-go plant-based and gluten-free restaurant, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. The store opened in January 2021. "It was the hardest decision I've probably ever had to make," owner Emilie Blanchard said in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy