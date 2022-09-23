Read full article on original website
KEVN
RCAS concerns of bullying occurring to students on the free and reduced lunch program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As students returned to the cafeteria to start their fall semester meals were a little different this year. With the USDA child nutrition funding removed for the school year, free lunches at public schools will not apply to everybody. But while students can’t receive free lunches automatically anymore, families who relied on the USDA child nutrition funds can apply for the free and reduced lunch program provided by their local school district.
KEVN
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
KEVN
Reopening of the Hill City community center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building. The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.
KEVN
Project 437 hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.
KEVN
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To kick off the fall season, families were encouraged to go to the Great Pumpkin Festival. The 14th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival was held on Main Street Square. The festival featured a variety of booths and food trucks that the whole family could enjoy, but that wasn’t the only thing happening downtown.
KEVN
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Great Pumpkin weigh-off took place Saturday at this year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Main Street Square. Growers competed to see who had the biggest pumpkin with some reaching over 1,000 lb. It takes 90-120 days for a pumpkin to grow and in Rapid...
sdpb.org
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
drgnews.com
Lakota drum group helps usher in Attorney General’s new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons office
South Dakota’s top law enforcement officials welcomed Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society to Pierre last week (Sept. 13, 2022) for song and ceremonies to help launch the Attorney General’s new position for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. “We are hoping that we can work more closely together...
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
KEVN
Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we can expect lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Tomorrow breezy conditions will persist as the temperature warm up to the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will slightly fall for Tuesday before rising back up into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we look to fall back into the 70s with increasing cloud cover and the chance for showers in the evening time. Saturday and Sunday sunny skies return with temperatures returning to near normal.
newscenter1.tv
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
KEVN
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LSP Lt. placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
News Channel Nebraska
Head-On Crash In Box Elder Kills 1, Injuries 4
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person was killed and 3 injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on a Pennington County road inside the Box Elder City limits. Names have not been released. The Patrol says the fatality was the 50-year old male driver of a westbound car...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
KEVN
Yellow Jackets improve to 4-0 with Swarm Week win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 1970, the Black Hills State football team has achieved a 4-0 record after their comeback win over Colorado Mesa. Plus, South Dakota Mines put a bow on M Week with a victory over New Mexico Highlands. Ben Burns has highlights from both games.
KEVN
A person is dead after a two-car crash in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 50-year-old man was killed and three people where injured in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning. The names of the people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., on Country Road,...
