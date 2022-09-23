ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

$4.4 million Upward Bound grants awarded to Central Texas students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Education Service Center Region 12 has recently awarded a $297,600 per year per grant for the next five years to aid Central Texas high school students. The three separate grants will serve selected students in Connally and La Vega, Waco and Killeen. ESC Region 12′s...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Officials address jail compliance issues

In response to a letter the Texas Jail Standards Commission sent to Coryell County leaders about noncompliance because of overcrowding and suggesting counties which have jail space available, the county recently reached an agreement with Haskell County to potentially send inmates there. Comal County's jail was also mentioned as a...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Commerce, TX
Waco, TX
Government
Waco, TX
Business
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Workforce Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in multi-vehicle accident

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – At least one fatality has been confirmed in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News the incident happened on Interstate 35, near Ross Road. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on social...
ELM MOTT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WacoTrib.com

Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home

A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
HEWITT, TX
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Waco murder trial of Quest Jones

A judge in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones declared a mistrial Friday after McLennan County jurors could not reach a verdict. Judge Thomas West of the 19th State District Court declared the mistrial after a jury of six men and six women deliberated five hours without a verdict following a weeklong trial.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy